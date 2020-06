Water jet engine

Tous engine:

Bonyan-1 engine

Bonyan-4 engine:

General purpose 1300 horsepower diesel engine.

Future projects:

1) The development of a 20MW gas turbine engine. Iranian MAPNA is one the leading gas turbine producers, they are certainly working with the defence sector to develop this.



2) Development of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) for Iranian submarines.



3) Nuclear reactor engine. The development of these engines is on Iran's agenda.

When one looks at the military sector, an important and key difficulty can be witnessed in various areas, ranging from fighter jets to tanks and naval ships. This difficulty lies in the area of engine development. The design and manufacture of engines is arguably one of , if not the most difficult aspect of any military project. Many nations (including highly advanced) that boast of fielding hardware, rely upon importing of this crucial technology. Iranian military development is growing at a rapid rate and one area which Iran can boast in, is precisely this engine sector. Iran has achieved a respectable level in the engine technology in general, however in this thread, I will focus on marine engines.

Toos Darya is the first Iranian water jet engine. This version has 1200 horsepower, however next generation will be 3500 horsepower.

For those of interested in learning more about water jet in general, watch this:

Revealed in 2017, this 200 horsepower engine is used to powder various Iranian small boats to the speed of 41 knots.

This is a systems developed to be used in Iranian military speed boats. Compared to earlier engines in Iranian use, this increases the speed of the boats by 30%, whilst reducing their fuel consumption by 25%. The systems also leads to a better maneuverability of the boats.

Revealed back in 2011, not much is known about this engine except that is was designed to have 850 horspower.

The is a 5000 horsepower engined. These engines are regarded to be powering Iranian frigates in the Mowj family.

This one is not specifically used in the navy, but can be used in that sector.

There are various future projects Iran is developing.