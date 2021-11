Iranian naval AB-212ASW Makes Bold Pass Near US assault ship Essex In Persian Gulf

In Video: Iranian Navy Helicopter Makes Bold Pass Near US Carrier In Persian Gulf

Screen grab from Tasnim’s video.According to the Iranian news agency, the helicopter was conducting a “reconnaissance flight” over the large US warship.At the time of the encounter, USS Essex was carrying four AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, four UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters, one AV-8B Harrier II ground attack aircraft, two MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters and eight CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft.In October, speedboats of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted a vessel of the US Navy in the Persian Gulf. The IRGC also seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker right in front of US Navy vessels.Tensions between Iran and the US continue to increase despite the recent agreement on the resumptions of the nuclear talks in Vienna.