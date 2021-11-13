Iranian naval AB-212ASW Makes Bold Pass Near US assault ship Essex In Persian Gulf

In Video: Iranian Navy Helicopter Makes Bold Pass Near US Carrier In Persian Gulf
Screen grab from Tasnim’s video.
On November 13, the Tasnim News agency published a video showing an AB-212ASW helicopter of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy making a bold low pass a few meters away from the US Navy USS Essex (LHD-2) landing helicopter dock in the Persian Gulf.
According to the Iranian news agency, the helicopter was conducting a “reconnaissance flight” over the large US warship.
At the time of the encounter, USS Essex was carrying four AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, four UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters, one AV-8B Harrier II ground attack aircraft, two MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters and eight CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft.
The US Navy is yet to comment on the encounter, which was not the first of its kind this year. Iran’s naval forces confronted the Americans in more than one occasion.
In October, speedboats of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted a vessel of the US Navy in the Persian Gulf. The IRGC also seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker right in front of US Navy vessels.
Tensions between Iran and the US continue to increase despite the recent agreement on the resumptions of the nuclear talks in Vienna.
In Video: Iranian Navy Helicopter Makes Bold Pass Near US Carrier In Persian Gulf
On November 13, the Tasnim News agency published a video showing an AB-212ASW helicopter of the Islamic Republic of Iran...
southfront.org
Last edited: