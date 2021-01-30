What's new

Iranian MPs Propose Anti-Israeli Military Alliance of Resistance Front

Iranian MPs Propose Anti-Israeli Military Alliance of Resistance Front
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A number of Iranian lawmakers have prepared a motion to establish a treaty on military alliance among the resistance front’s countries and groups in countering threats from the Israeli regime.

MP Abolfazl Abutorabi told Tasnim on Saturday that the proposal to set up a “Defense and Security Treaty of the Resistance Group” has been signed by 34 lawmakers and submitted to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.
According to the proposed security alliance, “if the Zionist regime attacks any of the resistance front’s countries or takes action against them, the other member states or liberation movements of the treaty will make every military, economic, and political effort to counter the threat.”
The motion states that determining the liberation movements will be under the authority of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
In remarks in May 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will “support and assist any nation or any group who opposes and fights the Zionist regime” of Israel.
“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied,” said a tweet in the Leader’s account.
 
Iran simply doesn't get the gist. You don't need Alliance to confront Israel. They never think about what lays beyond Israel and such things. Israel is not a threat in the Middle East militarily never were. It is what lays beyond them and it always was what lays beyond them
 
A move in the right direction...Need to formalize the treaties and even establish joint commands and forces stationed in various locations. As the famous words below.

United We Stand Divided We Fall
 
When it comes to Israel, such an alliance should be backed by nuclear weapons as well as hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles and AD systems deployed in Northern Iraq and Syria
 
