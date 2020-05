I started watching some Iranian movies during this corona lockdown and I was surprised how good and high quality they are. I started by watching Shahrzad and then watched some other films. It turns out some of them even won Academy awards. I had no idea about this, but Iranian films are definitely among the best I have seen from any country. Pakistan and India film industry is trash in comparison to Iranian films. The excellent camerawork and storylines of Iranian films really impressed me. Cinematography and setting is second to none. So far I have watched about a dozen of them and I am amazed how raw and relatable they feel to real life but with a sense of drama and element of surprise sharp enough to strike the perfect balance. Iranian movies are truly a hidden treasure, I wish somebody had told me about them earlier. One thing I have found interesting is that in all of them, there is this really unique thing about the style of some Iranian films where you can almost kind of guess what is going to happen but you still get shocked when it happens because you didn't actually expect it. It's really hard to explain because the endings are surprising, sometimes almost shocking in a weird way because once you get surprised, you realize you shouldn't have been surprised at all. Many times, there is an interesting element of strategic depth where the ending is not obvious so you kind of have to put together a puzzle to realize what is going on so you can understand the hidden message in the ending. Iranian movies are absolutely fascinating, unlike anything else I have ever seen.If anyone has specific recommendations on some more Farsi films to watch, post them