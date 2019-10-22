What's new

Iranian missile humiliated US air defenses around ARAMCO once again

mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
5,455
-1
11,969
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Yemen's Houthi Struck Saudi Oil Facility With New Type Of Cruise Missile - the DRIVE

Not even a mass of missiles to overwhelm their air defenses, one shot, one kill. This time they can't say it was launched from Iran too, cause missile hit the other side of the country, protected by all the western and US made air defenses, and warships.

Yemen army has built the missile with Iran's help and US/Saudis will call it Iranian missile for sure, so I called it Iranian missile as well, with pleasure!

It was a controlled damage with one missile to prevent civilian casualty like the previous time, but a clear message for Saudis, right when US foreign minister along Prime minister of Zionist regime were meeting Saudi dictator.

Like the previous time, their air defenses didn't react at all, cause as usual, their radars couldn't detect the missile.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,449
23
15,893
Country
United States
Location
United States
Looks like the Patriots were removed after the General got blown up.

SEP 26 2019
www.cnbc.com

Pentagon to deploy Patriot missile system to Saudi Arabia after Iran oil attacks

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. will send a Patriot missile battery, radars and roughly 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks on its oil facilities earlier this month.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
Pentagon to deploy Patriot missile system to Saudi Arabia after Iran oil attacks
additional forces include two Patriot missile artillery batteries and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD missile defense system.



January 3 2020
www.bbc.com

Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike

The killing of Qasem Soleimani marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.
www.bbc.com
Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike


MAY 11, 2020
missilethreat.csis.org

US to Withdraw Patriot Defenses from Saudi Arabia | Missile Threat

On May 7, U.S. officials confirmed plans to remove two Patriot air and missile defense batteries from Saudi Arabia. According to the official, the move would mark an end to...
missilethreat.csis.org missilethreat.csis.org
US to Withdraw Patriot Defenses from Saudi Arabia
On May 7, U.S. officials confirmed plans to remove two Patriot air and missile defense batteries from Saudi Arabia. According to the official, the move would mark an end to the U.S. buildup of forces in response to recent hostilities with Iran. In addition to removing two batteries defending oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United States has withdrawn two fighter jet squadrons and is considering further reductions.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Aramagedon
Zionist rulers of Saudi
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
12K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
Silverfalcon
Zionist Rulers of Saudi Arabia
Replies
10
Views
9K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom