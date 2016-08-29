What's new

Iranian military engine development news and updates

Rukarl

Rukarl

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2015
1,731
-12
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Given that Iran has made impressive achievements in the field of engine development in aerospace, marine and others sector, I think a dedicated thread should be in order.

Let me start by first saying by the orders of Iranian leader, a company dedicated solely for the design and manufacture of engines had been established and now we are starting to see results. So please use this thread to post about development in this area.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Below are some pictures taken from an exhibition last week in August 21st 2016.








 
Last edited:
Rukarl

Rukarl

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2015
1,731
-12
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
@Serpentine you think this should be a sticky thread? It is a very important area in which we will see many developments, I think a sticky thread is appropriate.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most important new of recent time was that last week, after passing all required test, the Iranian turbojet,(heavily upgraded J-85) called "Owj" was revealed, this marks a significant milestone. Only a few nation possess the technology to create such engines, even though turbojets are old, there still is required a considerable technological base to manufacture a reliable one.





Below is a video showing part of its manufacture and test phase.


As stated earlier, this engine has been in testing for many years, below you can get a glimpse of it in the picture when the then president Ahmadinejad was visiting an exhibition where it was shown, this was around 6 years ago.



This shows that this engine was made many years ago, but only recently revealed when proved reliable after passing all required tests

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An even better news is that Iran has stated that an engine with power 4 times this one is in testing. MAPNA, an Iranian company and an pioneer in gas turbines is helping build this engine.
Below is source for the news (in Persian):

معاون علمی و فن آوری رئیس جمهور گفت: در شرکت دانش بنیان م‍پنا موتور جت با چهار برابر قدرت موتور جت رونمایی شده در مراسم روز صنعت دفاعی در دست ساخت است.
به گزارش پایگاه اطلاع رسانی شبکه خبر ، سورنا ستاری با اشاره به رونمایی از موتور جت هواپیما در وزارت دفاع افزود: این موتور با همکاری30 شرکت دانش بنیان تولید شده است.
وی تصریح کرد: محققان جوان کشورمان توانستند فن آوری ساخت این موتورها را در کشور بومی سازی کنند.
ستاری گفت:‌ وزارت دفاع می تواند نیازهای خود را در سه دسته مختلف طبقه بندی و تولید آن را به شرکت های دانش بنیان واگذار کند.
معاون علمی و فن آوری رئیس جمهور تاکید کرد: ما می توانیم محصولات مختلفی را تولید و تجاری سازی کنیم
Click to expand...
http://irinn.ir/news/172657/موتورهای-جت-با-چهار-برابر-قدرت-کنونی-دردست-ساخت-است
 
Last edited:
SOHEIL

SOHEIL

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 9, 2011
15,664
-6
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Look at that RD-33 engine in background !!!

& guess what :D

There is also TV3 engines :D

Heli Heli ...
 
H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
22,787
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SOHEIL said:
Look at that RD-33 engine in background !!!

& guess what :D

There is also TV3 engines :D

Heli Heli ...
Click to expand...
Few years ago , Iran imported RD93 engine for its Mig29 fleet and also engine modification for its F5 fleet. Few Iran F5 has RD93 engine to test the frame endurance.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
11,695
3
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
HAIDER said:
Few years ago , Iran imported RD93 engine for its Mig29 fleet and also engine modification for its F5 fleet. Few Iran F5 has RD93 engine to test the frame endurance.
Click to expand...
I bet f5 will disintegrate if you put RD93 instead of J85 inside it and also the airplane is physically incompatible with rd93 unless you leave around 1m of the engine outside the airplane.
 
H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
22,787
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
JEskandari said:
I bet f5 will disintegrate if you put RD93 instead of J85 inside it and also the airplane is physically incompatible with rd93 unless you leave around 1m of the engine outside the airplane.
Click to expand...
Iranian engineers increased the length and weight of the F-5 and changed the shape of its tail fin and engine unit. Two American engines J85-GE-21B were replaced by Russian RD-33s.

http://www.kommersant.com/p815301/r_529/Iran_Arms_Aviation_Military/

Iranian Fighters to Fly with Russian Engines
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
11,695
3
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
its better to compare RD33 with J79 not J85

We are talking about these differences
Length: 430cm vs 130cm
Diameter: 105cm vs 45cm
Thrust:51kn vs 16kn
 
H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
22,787
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
JEskandari said:
its better to compare RD33 with J79 not J85
Click to expand...
RD33 is better then RD93. RD 33 is better lighter and longer life span. RD93 is export version of RD33, but not that efficient. Pakistani RD93 modified for more thrust, but it decrease the service life.
 
S

Samak

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 21, 2016
100
0
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
RD 33 need serious optimization to not produce black smoke and use lesser fuel ....

Thanks to copy license issue , even if we reverse engineering it , we won't reveal the reverse engineering version unless we buy license from Russia ( it's impossible due sanctions ) or make at least 20-30 percent change in it ....
 
Z

zestokryl

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2015
391
0
Country
Serbia
Location
Serbia
Iranian companies should be working hard to engineer, small turboprops, since they have significant applications

Reaper class UAV- UCAV, light weight transport- patrol planes, training aircraft which could provide close air support

IRI is definitely lacking turboprop uav with 600- 800 kg payload. Reaper rival badly needed in modern warfare
 
Rukarl

Rukarl

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2015
1,731
-12
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
More pics:

Below you can see Iranian expendable jet engines for UAVs and cruise missiles:



UAV engines:





MADO Wankel-type single-rotor engine







MADO MD550 engine 4-cylinder




MADO MD275 2-cylinder, horizontally opposed 2-cycle engine


MADO 1-cylinder 2-cycle engine types including MD26 with parts breakdown
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
11,695
3
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Rukarl said:
Turbofan jet engine for long range cruise missiles. This engine is being used in Iranian Somour cruise missile with range of 2500km-3000km.

Click to expand...
I wonder why we don't use it for UAV's like Fotros or Shahed
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
11,695
3
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Rukarl said:
This is an expendable engine brother. For UAVs (unless they're a suicide uav) we have to use the OWJ engine.
Click to expand...
too powerful and too Fuel hungry for UAV's like Shahed or Fotros you may use it on Something like RQ-170 copy but not Shahed-129. when we can build it for Soomar, then why not build a more durable one for making a more capable UAV.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top