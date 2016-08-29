Iranian military engine development news and updates

Given that Iran has made impressive achievements in the field of engine development in aerospace, marine and others sector, I think a dedicated thread should be in order.Let me start by first saying by the orders of Iranian leader, a company dedicated solely for the design and manufacture of engines had been established and now we are starting to see results. So please use this thread to post about development in this area.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Below are some pictures taken from an exhibition last week in August 21st 2016.