What's new

Iranian Marine products...........Civilian and Naval

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
3,039
1
9,652
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
In the name of Parvardegar

I open this thread which will become a "placeholder" for all Iranian marine related products . I will cover "civilian" and "Naval" products made in Iran. I hope to populate this thread gradually and if you think I missed a products please Tag me for it..Thanks to my dear fried @drmeson for providing me some data on the naval side.

I start with the big boys!

Iran 's"AFRAMAX" class tanker
  • Built by Iran SADRA shipbuilding with 80% domestic content
  • Capacity 750,000 barrels of oil
  • Engine:21,000 horsepower
  • Three diesel generators , capable of producing 900 kilowatts of electricity.
  • Status: Two already built and delivered to the customer in Venezuela. Two more in the order books for the same customer
1658748132882.png

1658748296743.png

1658748210850.png

1655117342755.jpeg

1655117373433.jpeg

1655117401040.jpeg

1655117424040.jpeg

1655117444592.jpeg

1655117463038.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

aryobarzan
Iranian Aviation Products..military and civilian
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
5K
Raghfarm007
R
aryobarzan
  • Sticky
Iranian Nuclear Technology and Industry (technical only... non-political)
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
10K
Sineva
Sineva
H
To circumvent Ukraine and bottlenecks, a controversial new trade route emerges: Iran
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Apollon
Apollon
beijingwalker
Boasting World’s Biggest Naval Power – How Key US Ally Taiwan Has Been Aiding China’s Shipbuilding Industry & Its PLA Navy
Replies
1
Views
544
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
H
Iran Threatens: We Won’t Hesitate to Fire Missiles at Bahrain
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
jauk
jauk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom