Iranian karrar and turkish altay are among most modern MBTs

Analysis: Top 15 most modern main battle tanks MBTs in the world

https://www.armyrecognition.com/wea...dern_main_battle_tanks_mbts_in_the_world.html

Karrar (Iran) – August 2016

The Karrar (Striker) is a main battle tank fully developed and designed by the Iranian defense industry. This tank was unveiled for the first time to the public in August 2016. A video footage from the Iranian television "Telewebion" was published on YouTube, showing the Karrar tank during trials in the desert. In March 2017, the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan inaugurated the production line of the new home-made Karrar at the Bani-Hashem Armor Industrial Complex in Dorud County, Lorestan. According to military experts, the Karrar MBT is based on the chassis of the Soviet-made T-72 but fitted with a new turret. According to retired Major General Vladimir Bogatyrev, the Karrar is a copy of the Russian-made T-90MS, the most advanced modification of the T-90 family but it uses some features of the American M1 Abrams and British Challenger 2. Russian military experts suggested that in terms of certain military capabilities, the Karrar is unlikely to match the Russian T-90.

Altay (Turkey) – November 2012

The Altay is the third generation of main battle tank (MBT) developed for the Turkish army. The first prototypes of Turkey’s main battle tank ALTAY designed and manufactured by Otokar, the biggest privately-owned company of the Turkish Defence Industry was unveiled at Otokar facilities in Sakarya on November 15th, 2012. The Turkish Company Aselsan was assigned to design and manufacture the prototypes of electronic sub-systems like the fire control system and the C3I System. In December 2014, Otokar made an announcement to the stock exchange after various media reports claimed that its Altay could be exported to Oman. In April 2018, it was announced that the Turkish Company BMC, a manufacturer of wheeled armored and tactical vehicles, had won the contract to continue the development and production of the indigenous MBT. In November 2018, BMC officially received the contract to produce the locally-made Altay for the Turkish army. The Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) inked a contract with BMC to start the mass production of the Altay that would include a total of 250 tanks, but the figure is expected to be gradually raised to 1,000 tanks. Many Turkish defense companies are involved in the manufacturing of the Altay, including Roketsan, Aselsan, Havelsan and the Machinery and Chemical Industry Institute (MKEK). According a picture released in November 2018 by the Turkish Newspaper Gazete Vatan website, the Altay will be produced in three configurations with the same armament. A first batch of 40 units designated T1 will be equipped with APS (Active Protection System) and add-on-armor produced by Roketsan; a second batch of 210 units will be the T2 version, that will include many improvements like a new armor, isolated munitions configuration, laser-guided firing capability, crew training mode and mobile net camouflage; the T3 variant will be fitted with an unmanned turret and automatic loading system.
 
~


this article deals only with date of production. All it say is which are the latest tanks produced. Other than that , there is nothing here that can be concluded about any particular tank.

Other than that you forgot to mention that there are also two Israeli Tanks on the that list :

Merkava IV Barak - 2004, and Merkava IV M Windbreaker (Israel) - 2009
 
sammuel said:
~


this article deals only with date of production. All it say is which are the latest tanks produced. Other than that , there is nothing here that can be concluded about any particular tank.

Other than that you forgot to mention that there are also two Israeli Tanks on the that list :

Merkava IV Barak - 2004, and Merkava IV M Windbreaker (Israel) - 2009
when jews started to believe in polytheists and did they stop believing in the GOD of Abraham..
 
sammuel said:
~


this article deals only with date of production. All it say is which are the latest tanks produced. Other than that , there is nothing here that can be concluded about any particular tank.

Other than that you forgot to mention that there are also two Israeli Tanks on the that list :

Merkava IV Barak - 2004, and Merkava IV M Windbreaker (Israel) - 2009
Is very good tank, but suitable for certain type of terrain....
 
I will only belive if altay tank is tested against rag tags of syria russia is also testingpak fa in syria
 
Lol i dont know why but all Irianian defence equipment looks hobby grade stuff. The iranian super duper tank looks like a t-55 slapped with ERA, RC gun and funny looking main gun armor glove. wtf?
 
Turkish I accept but karrar….? tell me another joke you are funny man...

 
sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,767
1
774
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Merkava is overrated rubbish
Really ? i don't see anything you produce on that list :

http://www.military-today.com/tanks/top_10_main_battle_tanks.htm

well Merkava 4 is not invincible , but it do a good job in one aspect and that is protecting the crew inside tank.
True ,

After the wars in 67 and 73 where some crew members got trapped in burning tanks which resulted in horrible injuries, it was decided to put the emphasis on better protection to the crew.

The main feature was placing the engine in the front to protect the crew, but also adding other systems like automatic fire extinguishers , multi layer armour and recently added the trophy system protecting from missile attacks.
 
