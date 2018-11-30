Iranian karrar and turkish altay are among most modern MBTs

Analysis: Top 15 most modern main battle tanks MBTs in the world
Full article:
https://www.armyrecognition.com/wea...dern_main_battle_tanks_mbts_in_the_world.html
Karrar (Iran) – August 2016
The Karrar (Striker) is a main battle tank fully developed and designed by the Iranian defense industry. This tank was unveiled for the first time to the public in August 2016. A video footage from the Iranian television "Telewebion" was published on YouTube, showing the Karrar tank during trials in the desert. In March 2017, the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan inaugurated the production line of the new home-made Karrar at the Bani-Hashem Armor Industrial Complex in Dorud County, Lorestan. According to military experts, the Karrar MBT is based on the chassis of the Soviet-made T-72 but fitted with a new turret. According to retired Major General Vladimir Bogatyrev, the Karrar is a copy of the Russian-made T-90MS, the most advanced modification of the T-90 family but it uses some features of the American M1 Abrams and British Challenger 2. Russian military experts suggested that in terms of certain military capabilities, the Karrar is unlikely to match the Russian T-90.
Altay (Turkey) – November 2012
The Altay is the third generation of main battle tank (MBT) developed for the Turkish army. The first prototypes of Turkey’s main battle tank ALTAY designed and manufactured by Otokar, the biggest privately-owned company of the Turkish Defence Industry was unveiled at Otokar facilities in Sakarya on November 15th, 2012. The Turkish Company Aselsan was assigned to design and manufacture the prototypes of electronic sub-systems like the fire control system and the C3I System. In December 2014, Otokar made an announcement to the stock exchange after various media reports claimed that its Altay could be exported to Oman. In April 2018, it was announced that the Turkish Company BMC, a manufacturer of wheeled armored and tactical vehicles, had won the contract to continue the development and production of the indigenous MBT. In November 2018, BMC officially received the contract to produce the locally-made Altay for the Turkish army. The Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) inked a contract with BMC to start the mass production of the Altay that would include a total of 250 tanks, but the figure is expected to be gradually raised to 1,000 tanks. Many Turkish defense companies are involved in the manufacturing of the Altay, including Roketsan, Aselsan, Havelsan and the Machinery and Chemical Industry Institute (MKEK). According a picture released in November 2018 by the Turkish Newspaper Gazete Vatan website, the Altay will be produced in three configurations with the same armament. A first batch of 40 units designated T1 will be equipped with APS (Active Protection System) and add-on-armor produced by Roketsan; a second batch of 210 units will be the T2 version, that will include many improvements like a new armor, isolated munitions configuration, laser-guided firing capability, crew training mode and mobile net camouflage; the T3 variant will be fitted with an unmanned turret and automatic loading system.
