Iranian IRGC Terror Ship Hit

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
Some reports of this sinking, some say just damage.

A "cargo ship" which is actually an IRGC intelligence gathering ship for the Houthi terrorists has been hit.

Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea - Iranian media report

An Iranian intelligence ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the shore of Yemen.
A freight ship used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards was attacked on Tuesday in the Red Sea, west of Yemen's shores, Iranian media reported.

The ship called Sabiz was used to gather intelligence on Saudi Arabia and Yemen for the Houthi rebels, Maariv said, according to various reports.

The ship serves as a sort of floating operations room in the Red Sea and is known to intelligence agencies in the West as a vessel used by the Revolutionary Guards for espionage and electronic surveillance, Maariv added.
If confirmed, this is a superb hit :tup:
 
