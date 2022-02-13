What's new

Iranian Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad on Feb 14

Plot twists.... After Saudi FM visit,



Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmed Vahidi will arrive in Islamabad on Monday on day-long visit to Pakistan on the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

During his stay in Pakistan, he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other high officials.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said that Pak-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

As always there will be an attempt to portray themselves as a victim, hoodwink Pakistani nation (which has been the case most of the time) and lastly, they will promise the moon and the stars while doing the opposite.
And we will fall for it again. Many bureaucrats and people in media and power are either too naive, too afraid, or want to maintain good relations with Iran at any cost. unfortunately.

The time to test their resolve and the depth of the water is NOW.
 

