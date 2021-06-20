What's new

Iranian intelligence foiled two assassination attempts against Ebrahim Raisi in the run-up to the election: Roodast

SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
687
2
1,452
Country
Belgium
Location
Netherlands
A few days before the election a car bomb was to be used in one attempt, and there was also a second attempt at Ebrahim Raisi's life, according to one of Omid Dana's informed sources in Iran. Dana adds that for political reasons, the information will not be officially announced for now but may be leaked informally some day (for example as part of the plot in a TV series or the like).

Iran's enemies (chiefly the zionist regime and Washington) are intensely angered and worry greatly about the upcoming Raisi administration, this much is clear.

If accurate, then kudos to Iranian intelligence services for foiling the plots!

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom