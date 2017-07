Altaf Hussain acting like a sectarian Allama demands that Col. Omer (who was stationed at Parachinar) be hanged.

The abusive bastard curses Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence.

He then quotes the famous saying of 'Maula Ali' 'Mushkil Kusha' 'alayhis salam' (by using exact the same salutations)..

The Iranian/Indian asset is very much annoyed at Mustafa Kemal and Farooq Sattar for their taking sides with ISI.