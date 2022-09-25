What's new

Iranian hijab protests in London become violent police attacked

Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London

Riot police have arrested protesters 'trying to storm Iranian embassies in London and Paris' amid mounting global fury after an Iranian woman was 'arrested and tortured to death'.
Five people were arrested during the demonstration, with police officers injured by the 'substantial group intent on causing disorder', Scotland Yard said.


Just look at this. It's fine to protest but stop bringing this chaos to our streets, there's clear footage of people just attacking the police.
Many protested fine but this just ruins it all.
 
I love how english journalists have endless eloquent words when they want to avoid villifying people that they support despite their rabid actions.
 

