Its not that hard to understand this.



Iran simply employs multi faceted psychological warfare using islam as a political tool.



From the concept of Infallible Authority like the Pope, it garners Support from the Muslim world with complete subjugation.



Along with using minority card it also uses the Race card to its advantage by stoking tensions and divide and uses Chanikya doctrine of keeping fires away from their own Ziggurats.



It is probably the only Country which has used State=Religion concept successfully.



It has all my respect as apart from US, Iran can trigger Regime changes all over the Islamic world by infallible authority, a concept introduced in Islam 1400 years After death of the islamic Prophet.

