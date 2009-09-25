Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment

What's new

Name : Rakhsh APC

Copyright 2012 SOHEIL CGI

MADE IN IRAN

Technique : 3D CGI

soheil_esy@yahoo.com
















Rakhsh is a Iranian 4x4 cross-country APC developed and produced by DIO's Shahid Kolah Dooz Industrial Complex and named after Rakhsh, the mythical horse of Rostam in Shahnama. It is probably based on a proven 4 × 4 cross-country chassis present in Iran before and is in service of Iranian Police, Iranian Army, IRGC and Sudan.

History

It was first seen patrolling the Sudanese streets in 2005 Before being unveiled by Iran officially in 2006[3]
It was unveiled for export market. But also found it's ways into Iranian police and military (particularly IRGC). It is believed that about 20 of them are exported to Sudan as a contract signed in 2004. Deliveries started from 2005 and ended in 2006.[4][2]

Design

The hull is made of welded steel which can protect the occupants from 7.62 mm small arms. Driver's is in the frontal left part of the vehicle sided by the commander's. Both of these are protected by bulletproof glasses. In addition, 8 fully equipped troops can be carried by the rear compartment that also has small bulletproof windows and 10 associated firing ports that allows troops to fire their weapons from within the vehicle with some level of protection.
The crew can rapidly enter and leave the vehicle via a door in either side of the hull and twin doors in the hull rear.
It uses a DO 824LFL09 4-cylinder diesel engine with the output of 155 hp giving it a high speed of 80 km/hr on road and excellent off-road mobility. [1]
It comes in some different version. The most basic one has a 12.7 mm machine gun attached to the top of the hull with a rotatable mount similar to that of Boragh APC. Other versions are seen with ZU-23-2 23 mm anti air cannons[5] or a 30 mm Autocannon similar to the ones used in Russian BMP-2.[6]
Standard equipment for the Rakhsh includes a central tyre inflation system that allows the driver to adjust the tyre pressure to suit the terrain being crossed, tyres fitted with run flats, differential locks and a powered winch. As it will be deployed in high ambient temperatures an air conditioning system is fitted as standard.
As the Rakhsh has good cross-country mobility it can be used for a wide range of battlefield missions as well as a baseline APC. It could also be modified for use as an internal security vehicle.
Also there are additional options for buyers such as banks of smoke grenade launchers, NBC system and additional ceramic armour. These are reported to increase the protection against 12.7 mm machine guns up to 14.5 mm. [1]

Specifications :

Weight : 6.5 tonnes. 7.5 tonnes fully loaded
Length : 6.06 m
Width : 2.40 m
Height : 2.43 m
Crew : 2 (+8 passengers)

Armor : Welded steel
Main armament : 12.7 mm DShK 1938/46 heavy machine gun, 30 mm cannon or a twin 23 mm anti air cannon.
Engine : DO 824LFL09 4-cylinder diesel engine 155 hp
Power/weight : 23.8 hp/tonne[1]
Suspension : parabolic leaf spring with hydraulic shock absorber
Speed : 80 km/h (road)
 
Iranian Army Unveils 2 New Home-Made Products

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Iranian Army Ground Force on Saturday unveiled a tactical vehicle and a sniper rifle, and said the two home-made military products will remarkably increase the army's combat capability.

Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan unveiled Neinava tactical vehicle and Shaher 14.5mm sniper rifle in a ceremony at the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the Iranian Army today.

The rifle is capable of targeting and destroying concrete strongholds, armored vehicles and choppers and will increase the depth of the Iranian forces' combat capability.

Neinava is a 2.5ton tactical vehicle which can carry a load of 5 tons and can be used in every tactical condition based on requirements of the ground forces and the country's climate conditions.

Fars News Agency :: Iranian Army Unveils 2 New Home-Made Products

More specification from the Farsi article:
http://www.farsnews.com/newstext.php?nn=13910708000256

Type: Bolt Action
Caliber: 14.5 mm
Weight: 22 kg
Length: 185 cm
Effective Range: 3 km
Max Range: 4 km
Optimal Crew: 3

Pics:




 
Md Usman said:
You can unveil 10 things in a day.I am sure about it lolz. All big talks, Looks like Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is busy working in his laboratory day in and day out and feeding Iranians on his false achievements.
Click to expand...
with such attitude you will end up back in the last line, try to respect someones work...

Heads up for Iranian brothers, May you prosper more and more
 
Md Usman said:
What Iranians have made for Sunday and what is there for monday ? Everyday they come with something new.Trying to make fool of everyone and once they will be invaded they will come with stone and sticks to defend them.
Click to expand...
At least the Iranians are brave enough to say we will not be oppressed, as slaughter is better then oppression of dying every day, like Pakistan is.

An army of a thousand cowards lead by a lion will always beat an army of a thousand lions whose leader is a coward. That is the state of Pakistan today, i'm sorry to say
 
Md Usman said:
I am not worried but these kind of threads make me laugh my a*** off. A country operating F-14A/MiG-29 is challenging a power house.They have not done anything in 20 yrs and all of a sudden coming with big fatty claims. Lolz will see how these majusi's false claims are going to save them.
Click to expand...
First of all, i get a feel that u must be a Pakistani Hindu or Christian working all the guidelines given to you my ur masters across the border. if not, u must be a among those fools who brought Islamic civilization to its rock bottom today without digesting each other progress unlike Christians of Europe n America.
Tell me ..R u a Traitor or An Idiot?
 
