Iranian Foreign Minister: Tehran welcomes the return of relations with Saudi Arabia, and the strengthening and expansion of relations with Egypt

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Today, Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced that Tehran welcomes the return of relations with Saudi Arabia and the strengthening and expansion of relations with Egypt.

Abdullahian said: "In response to the message conveyed by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi to Iran from the Saudi side, we say that Iran welcomes the return of relations with Saudi Arabia, and we welcome the reopening of embassies and the start of political dialogues."

Abdullahian stressed: "Egypt is an important country in the Islamic world and the development of relations between Tehran and Cairo is in the interest of the countries of the region and the peoples of the two countries."

He added, "There are no direct negotiations with the Egyptian side to resume relations at the present time, but efforts are underway to restore the waters of relations between Tehran and Cairo to their normal course within the framework of cooperation between two Islamic countries."

He continued: "There is an office for the care of interests in each of the two countries, which shows the fact that Egypt is an important country in the Islamic world, and we consider developing relations with it to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries, the Islamic world and the countries of the region."


https://www.elzmannews.com/415295
 

