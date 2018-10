QUETTA: Iranian forces fired mortar shells into Taslap, a border town in Chagai district, and nearby areas on Friday, killing an unspecified number of cows and camels.



“They fired over two dozen mortar shells, causing panic in the villages,” a security official told Dawn.



“Camels and cattle grazing in the fields were killed as mortar shells hit them,” the official said.



Before the shelling, the Iranians warned people working in the fields on the Pakistan side to leave the area.

