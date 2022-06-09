Iranian FM unveiled western condition in nuclear talks : Recognize Israel

"Once the Westerners acknowledged in the nuclear talks that they could ignore all their problems with Iran's nuclear program if Iran stopped supporting Palestine and recognized Israel," he said.According to Mashregh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, met with prominent scholars and clerics in New Delhi on Wednesday, following his visit to New Delhi.During the meeting, which was attended by a group of top Sunni and Shiite Ulema and clerics of India, the Foreign Minister listened to the opinions, suggestions and evaluations of Muslim Ulema and stressed the need for a more accurate understanding of conspiracies and threats, maintaining unity, coexistence and He stressed respect for followers of other religions and increased readiness to face pressures and persecutions against Islam and Islamic values.During the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with the presence of New Delhi scholars and said: "Islamic scholars have a historical role in India and the Islamic world, and their protection and efforts to promote the lofty ideas of Imam Khomeini, including supporting the oppressed and negation of the separation of religion from politics deserves praise."Amir Abdollahian added: "In the present era, the Supreme Leader is the standard-bearer of Imam's thoughts."He also stated that in his meetings with high-ranking Indian officials, he emphasized that the Indian Muslim community has made a great contribution to India's progress and development, and that this valuable feature that applies to the Muslim community is the result of the efforts and presence of Islamic scholars."The high-ranking Indian officials also emphasized in the meetings that they are proud of the Indian Muslim community and its leading scholars and give them a special place, and they have stated this in all their meetings," he said.* India-Iran relations are strong and expandingAmir Abdollahian emphasized: The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the government, nation and Muslim community of India. Emphasizing the immutability of the basic principles of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy, including the defense of Islamic unity and values, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: Recognize that they can ignore all their problems with Iran's nuclear program. Of course, the United States and the West know that the atomic bomb has no place in Iranian Islamic belief. They know that Iran is not looking for an atomic bomb. With such misplaced excuses, the Westerners sought the recognition of Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to achieve their goals, which, of course, failed.Amir Abdollahian added: "Iran considers supporting the liberation of Quds as its religious and moral duty and is fully committed to it."* Such scratched sounds are neither suitable for India nor originated in IndiaRegarding the insult to the Holy Prophet of Islam, he expressed his deep regret over this unfortunate incident and condemned the insult to the holy shrine of the great Prophet of Islam. The scratch is not appropriate for India and does not originate in India, and certainly followers of all religions in the Indian subcontinent are opposed to these statements, and this is a point that has been made and heard explicitly and in various ways by the Indian authorities during this trip.The Minister of Foreign Affairs added: "The Ulema have a unique role in this. There should be a synergy between the Ulema of India and Iran to represent the merciful and true manifestations of Islam, which are in our Bible, the Qur'an, in the manners of the imams and religious leaders." . Ulema should come to the square and show this merciful face. At the same time, let us all stand together against insult, let us all stand hand in hand against slander, and let us be sure that the serpent of insult to beliefs is so seven-headed that if it is not suppressed through unity, it will become a dragon. There will be seven heads.Amir Abdollahian emphasized: "Muslims have played a decisive and prominent role in the fight against foreign colonization, gaining freedom, and development of India, and it is necessary for Muslims to strengthen their position in Indian society by studying modern sciences and promoting their scientific and economic status."He also pointed out the dangers of extremism in today's world, regardless of its prevalence in different societies, and called for the positive and constructive role of Muslims and their connection with followers of other religions and sects in dealing with this dangerous phenomenon.The Foreign Minister concluded: "The leaders of the Muslim community of India are a good example for further strengthening peace, empathy and respectful coexistence of peoples and religions and allowing the growth of any phenomenon against the will of the majority of the people of India and the quasi-people." The continent is not given. In the diverse society of India, different religions and ethnicities have lived side by side for centuries in peace, coexistence and tolerance, and governments, elders and leaders of different religions have neutralized the obstacles and factors opposing this unity and empathy with tact and foresight and made plans futile. And conspiracies have been hatched to disrupt this coexistence.