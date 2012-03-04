Iranian Firm Signs Deal for Manufacture of Suzuki Home Appliances

SATURDAYOctober, 03 2020October 02, 2020 20:00Iranian Firm Signs Deal for Manufacture of Suzuki Home AppliancesIran’s Niksun Sanat Company has signed a contract with Japanese Suzuki group for the joint manufacture of home appliances, the managing director of the Iranian company said on Wednesday.Saeed Rezvani added that in the first phase of the contract, the two companies would cooperate in manufacturing refrigerators and freezers, and then they would expand their collaboration in producing other household items.“The production line of Niksun Sanat is already established and will be functional for making Suzuki’s products. Therefore, it won’t take long to launch the licensed production of Suzuki-branded refrigerators and freezers. Products will be first offered in the domestic market and later they will be exported to Middle Eastern countries,” he was quoted as saying by IRNA.“Suzuki has only one representative outside Japan, which can manufacture its products; Iran has managed to secure the confidence of the company to become the manufacturer’s second representative in the world,” he said