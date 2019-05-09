What's new

Iranian drones for the first time since Korean war deprive US from air superiority.

When world's no.1 Drone power admits to the superior Iranian drone technology and tactics....(note: for some of those who self congratulate themselves on their run of the mill drones on a daily basis on PDF!!)

McKenzie warned that Iran’s widespread use of small- and medium-sized drones for surveillance and attack means that “for the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority,” McKenzie said.

“Until we are able to develop and field a networked capability to detect and defeat UAS, the advantage will remain with the attacker,” he said, using an acronym for unmanned aerial systems.

Iran Presents Daily Threat as U.S. Dominance Wanes, General Says

Iran poses a daily threat to the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East as America’s military superiority in the region wanes, the top U.S. commander in the region told Congress on Tuesday, as indirect nuclear talks between the two nations continue in Vienna.
And obviously USA does not have a "a networked capability to detect and defeat UAS", right? :D
“Until we are able to develop and field a networked capability to detect and defeat UAS, the advantage will remain with the attacker,” he said, using an acronym for unmanned aerial systems.


he is not happy with last Drone attack on his base in Erbil, kurdistan..lol
  • note the red circle on this photo
    1618867069953.png
 
“Until we are able to develop and field a networked capability to detect and defeat UAS, the advantage will remain with the attacker,” he said, using an acronym for unmanned aerial systems.


he is not happy with last Drone attack on his base in Erbil, kurdistan..lol
He just wants more money from Congress.
 
I will say the ballistic missile of iran is more of a threat. It is so powerful that even trump ask for peace despite US base being bombard. :enjoy:
Iran's weapons are not the problem. It is its rogue behavior that will get it what it deserves, eventually.
 
An absolute ridiculous thread and redundant.

These small suicide drones are primitive and home made the ones his talking about but way to go TS you took that shit and changed it into as saying US loses air superiority for the first time LMAO and praising your shitty country that has not demonstrated any drone capabilities as of yet..

His right these small homemade suicide drones can be a chellenge since they are very small for defensive systems but nothing to serious. You have taken him out of context and very desparate thread to be fairly honest
 
Rogue behavior? You mean US? Well done Iran for shutting US trump up! :enjoy:
Of course. Iran is flourishing so well under sanctions. Well, it is doing so by its own choice as a sovereign nation, so it must be respected.
 
Of course. Iran is flourishing so well under sanctions. Well, it is doing so by its own choice as a sovereign nation, so it must be respected.
Flourishing and maintaining your own sovereignty are 2 different thing. Japan and south Korea are developed nation and have a flourishing economy but they lack sovereignty. They even need Uncle Sam permission to declare war on somebody....
 
Flourishing anf maintaining your own sovereignty are 2 different thing. Japan and south Korea are developed nation and have a flourishing economy but they lack sovereignty. They even need Uncle Sam permission to declare war on somebody....
As I said, Iran's choices as a sovereign nation must be respected, as well as the consequences thereof.
 
An absolute ridiculous article and redundant.

These small suicide drones are primitive and home made the ones his talking about but way to go TS you took that shit and changed it into as saying US loses air superiority for the first time LMAO and praising your shitty country that has not demonstrated any drone capabilities as of yet..

His right these small homemade suicide drones can be a chellenge since they are very small for defensive systems but nothing to serious. You have taken him out of context and very desparate thread to be fairly honest
Small, Medium size or Large drone of Iranian origin....all have shown their effectiveness against Saudi Aramco, Saudi Air bases inside saudi soil , Saudi occupation forces in Yemen, US bases in Iraq, US bases in Kurdistan and of course ISIL bases in Syria..most of them heavily protected with top of the line air defences how many proofs one needs...
 
Samal, Medium size or Large drone of Iranian origin....all have shown their effectiveness against Saudi Aramco, Saudi Air bases inside saudi soil , Saudi occupation forces in Yemen, US bases in Iraq, US bases in Kurdistan and ofcourse ISIS bases in Syria..all heavily protected with top of the line air defences how many proofs one needs...
No these are not military conventional relevant drones.. They have not proven itself conventionally on the front line.. Not some sneak attack these are irrelevant. These are homemade suicide kamikaze drones. Even the Syrian rebels can make superior ones. They have no tactical value. Only good for a sneak attack to get on the headline but it won't give you any conventional advantage hence why they are irrelevant or won't change any dynamics.

I can make one of these in my garage right now. That can fly several kilometers and explod itself like a suicide drone by transforming a commericial one into a suicide drone.

You can see that the Erbil Airport one came from a homemade primitive drone by the damage being very small
 
They have not proven itself conventionally on the front line.. Not some sneak attack these are irrelevant. These are homemade suicide kamikaze drones. Even the Syrian rebels can make superior ones. They have tactical value. Only good for a sneak to get on the headline but it won't give you any conventional advantage hence why they are irrelevant
You are entitled to your views...Gen Mackenzie however is the one that counts..:azn::azn::azn:
 
