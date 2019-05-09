Iranian drones for the first time since Korean war deprive US from air superiority.

aryobarzan
When world's no.1 Drone power admits to the superior Iranian drone technology and tactics....(note: for some of those who self congratulate themselves on their run of the mill drones on a daily basis on PDF!!)
McKenzie warned that Iran’s widespread use of small- and medium-sized drones for surveillance and attack means that “for the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority,” McKenzie said.
“Until we are able to develop and field a networked capability to detect and defeat UAS, the advantage will remain with the attacker,” he said, using an acronym for unmanned aerial systems.
Iran Presents Daily Threat as U.S. Dominance Wanes, General Says
Iran poses a daily threat to the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East as America’s military superiority in the region wanes, the top U.S. commander in the region told Congress on Tuesday, as indirect nuclear talks between the two nations continue in Vienna.
