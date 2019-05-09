Iranian drones for the first time since Korean war deprive US from air superiority.

An absolute ridiculous thread and redundant.



These small suicide drones are primitive and home made the ones his talking about but way to go TS you took that shit and changed it into as saying US loses air superiority for the first time LMAO and praising your shitty country that has not demonstrated any drone capabilities as of yet..



His right these small homemade suicide drones can be a chellenge since they are very small for defensive systems but nothing to serious. You have taken him out of context and very desparate thread to be fairly honest