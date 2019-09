"UAE warns that drone attack on Dubai or Abu Dhabi would be attack on the world "



Since when did Dubai or Abu Dhabi become the capitals of the world?

They already snubbed the Pakistani populace, by disgracefully disregarding the screams of Kashmir, if or when the time of the sheikhs does come by the hands of the Persians, I want Imran Khan to condemn the sheikhs and tell them "This is Iran's internal matter, surrender peacefully."

