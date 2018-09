Iran will never learn, as long as Mulla's ( Rohanis & Co) are ruling Iran, the future looks grim.



Who would have thought that the glorious Persian empire would one day suffer such humiliation. Iran could have been much more powerful than Turkey, France or Germany. The Mullas in Iran have tried best to go in war with America, only America was not caught up at several different fronts. They have used anti american and anti Israel card to divert people's attention from the real issues. Iran is spending billions to support proxy war in Syria , Yemen , Iraq and Lebanon while their own people die of hunger at home.

