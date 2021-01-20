Iranian Diaspora

This is a continuation of a topic started in the automotive section regarding Iranians outside of Iran and their descendants.







As I was creating this thread I realize there are distinctly groups of Iranians and their children outside of Iran for various reasons. I can highlight some of them here that I can think of, though I'm sure there are others I have not thought of yet.



1) There are Iranians who migrated over before 1979 mostly for college and ended up staying and produced offspring and became too rooted to move back. My own family being an example this group, started migrating in 1971 with my parents being the last to come over in 76. I and my brothers and cousins were all born from 79 throughout the 90s. The older generation had reza baaz pahlavichis, hezbollahis, and not paying much attention to care. Of the generation born here, only I care about such things and only I can read/write at an elementary level through lessons from my grandmother and self teaching and only I can speak the language decently and even improving over the years in understanding technical terminology and some literature, compared to when I was growing up and only learning the basics spoken at home with my parents. My brothers and cousins never learned the script and have lost the spoken language altogether as they grew to middle age adults and these are the ones with both parents being Farsi speaking. One half brother and cousin who have American mothers never learned the language in the first place. Of my generation in the family, only I can discuss Iranian things intelligently, be it historical or current. That love also originated from what ever exposure I had growing up and reading and later internet.



2) There are Iranians who migrated over in the 1980s onwards who are larger in number and are more staunch in political views and are far more infested with mko/mek terrorist roaches and the occasional reza baaz donkey. Their children parrot more political nonsense they pickup from their parents, assuming their children care about such things at all, especially if one parent is not of Iran.

There is one person who I personally knew who had a blond all American wife who became fully fluent in Farsi and all things Iranian and she was truly exceptional. Their children were also fluent Farsi but again that is a rare exception. Unfortunately, I think they were mko/mek supporters, though this was a long time ago and I cannot be sure. The fellow's name and picture are somewhat known so I don't want to mention names.



There are other cases as well that I will add to later when I think of them.