aryobarzan
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 17, 2019
- 2,205
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Iranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict
23 hours ago
© AFP 2021 / SEPAH NEWS
Subscribe
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Tehran has often warned Tel Aviv not to carry out a strike against the Islamic Republic - an option Israel has reportedly mulled in the light of ongoing diplomatic efforts in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal, that would result in the lifting of sanctions from Tehran.
Iranian daily newspaper, Tehran Times, has published a map of Israel covered in red dots presumably representing sites that might be targeted by Iran should Israel launch a pre-emptive attack. Shown on the front page of the latest edition of the newspaper, the map marks dozens of locations in Israel and is followed by a headline which simply reads, "Just One Wrong Move!"
Screengrab of Tehran Times' front page of the 14108 issue from 15 December, 2021
© Photo : screenshot//Tehran Times
23 hours ago
© AFP 2021 / SEPAH NEWS
Subscribe
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Tehran has often warned Tel Aviv not to carry out a strike against the Islamic Republic - an option Israel has reportedly mulled in the light of ongoing diplomatic efforts in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal, that would result in the lifting of sanctions from Tehran.
Iranian daily newspaper, Tehran Times, has published a map of Israel covered in red dots presumably representing sites that might be targeted by Iran should Israel launch a pre-emptive attack. Shown on the front page of the latest edition of the newspaper, the map marks dozens of locations in Israel and is followed by a headline which simply reads, "Just One Wrong Move!"
Screengrab of Tehran Times' front page of the 14108 issue from 15 December, 2021
© Photo : screenshot//Tehran Times
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iranian-daily-publishes-map-of-targets-in-israel-tehran-could-strike-in-case-of-armed-conflict-1091548912.html