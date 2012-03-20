Iranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict

Looking at that map..all I can say I hope it does not happen...but if aisraeli warlords are stupid enough to make that "wrong move"..Israeli population will enter their bomb shelters in a 21 century setting but will come out in a stone age landscape..no water no electricity, no fuel, with 500 million angry vengeful Arabs waiting to slaughter them....and by the way that "non-existent " Israeli bomb will be countered with that "non-existent " Iranian bomb..so let's not go there.