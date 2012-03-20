What's new

Iranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Iranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict
Tim Korso
Tehran has often warned Tel Aviv not to carry out a strike against the Islamic Republic - an option Israel has reportedly mulled in the light of ongoing diplomatic efforts in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal, that would result in the lifting of sanctions from Tehran.
Iranian daily newspaper, Tehran Times, has published a map of Israel covered in red dots presumably representing sites that might be targeted by Iran should Israel launch a pre-emptive attack. Shown on the front page of the latest edition of the newspaper, the map marks dozens of locations in Israel and is followed by a headline which simply reads, "Just One Wrong Move!"
Screengrab of Tehran Times' front page of the 14108 issue from 15 December, 2021
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

Lack of targets in the Golan Heights shows how unprofessional the people that made this map are.
 
alphapak

alphapak

Pakistan should fully support Iran if they go to war with Israel. Israel has been arming India for along
time and it is time to return the favour.
 
K

kingQamaR

Pakistan should fully support Iran if they go to war with Israel. Israel has been arming India for along
time and it is time to return the favour.
usa , France , U.K. , Russia are arming india to shall we help Ukraine as example if attacked by Russia’

I forgot to mention iran official statement was it and india are strategic allies with your enemy!
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Let's be practical...if we add the Hezb target list and Hamas target list and Syrian target list to that map we need to draw the map all in red...many targets will be hit multiple times...need target management software..

Moral of the story....when you are tinny...know your size and stay in your rat hole and keep quiet...this game belongs to big guys..
 
alphapak

alphapak

usa , France , U.K. , Russia are arming india to shall we help Ukraine as example if attacked by Russia’

I forgot to mention iran official statement was it and india are strategic allies with your enemy!
Has the USA, UK, Russia or France ever tried to bomb Pakistan's nuclear reactor? Israel has.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Looking at that map..all I can say I hope it does not happen...but if aisraeli warlords are stupid enough to make that "wrong move"..Israeli population will enter their bomb shelters in a 21 century setting but will come out in a stone age landscape..no water no electricity, no fuel, with 500 million angry vengeful Arabs waiting to slaughter them....and by the way that "non-existent " Israeli bomb will be countered with that "non-existent " Iranian bomb..so let's not go there.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Looking at that map..all I can say I hope it does not happen...but if aisraeli warlords are stupid enough to make that "wrong move"..Israeli population will enter their bomb shelters in a 21 century setting but will come out in a stone age landscape..no water no electricity, no fuel, with 500 million angry vengeful Arabs waiting to slaughter them....and by the way that "non-existent " Israeli bomb will be countered with that "non-existent " Iranian bomb..so let's not go there.
Israel is f-ed lol
I think Thier AF will play a major role with premtive strikes
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Israel is f-ed lol
I think Thier AF will play a major role with premtive strikes
If you have seen any of the Iranian missile cities deep under ground and built for exactly such F-xx preemptive strike you would realize that even in an open skies scenario those underground cities will survive long enough to unload their arsenal..so the end game does not change...
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

I'm not sure any economy in the world right now, (may be except China) is capable of all-out war. We can also take as like they started to grasp the reality, according to some of the recent developments post netenyahu period.
 
