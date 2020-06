Apparently Pakistani telecoms were not even aware they had been hacked until informed by security researchers monitoring virtual tunnels.



Under a program code named "Greenbug," Iranian hackers extracted data on spy targets in Pakistan by breaching data servers of Pakistani telecoms.



Iranian hackers used a technique known as a virtual tunnel that allowed them to break into Pakistani data servers while being untraceable, placing a backdoor in Pakistani telecoms that allowed Iranian hackers to enter repeatedly using different exploits each time and extract data for months.



Weak security of Pakistani telecoms made it an easy target for Iranian hackers to breach. It is unclear if the exploit has been fixed.



However, this is a much needed wake up call for Pakistan which has ignored the need for a dedicated Pakistan cyber force for many years and continues to ignore it.



If this causes Pakistan to finally wake up, Iran may have actually done Pakistan a favor by exposing the weakness and holes in Pakistani cyber policy.

