Iranian Company among 5 Top World Producers of Laser Equipment

TEHRAN (FNA)- An Iranian knowledge-based company has been able to produce high-quality laser and photonics equipment to stand among the five best manufacturers in the world.

Laser and photonics equipment have a variety of applications in different industries in the world.
Precise cuts in the automotive industry, steel industry as well as medical and dental fields are some of the applications of laser equipment produced by the Iranian knowledge-based company.

In recent years, after the US reimposed sanctions against Iran, restrictions turned into a bridge for self-sufficiency in the production of various equipment in laser industry.

After the Iranian researchers gained access to the technology, significant amounts of foreign currency was saved. The Alexandrite laser, for instance, is worth over $100,000 for a foreign model, but it is built domestically at the price of $50,000 to $60,000.
Iran in a ceremony in September unveiled a plant which mass-produces laser tubes with applications in industries and tools and medical equipment production.

During the ceremony held in the Northwestern city of Tabriz and participated by Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, 11 technological projects, including a plant to mass-produce laser tubes were unveiled.
In the first phase, the plant will produce 5,000 laser tubes per year. Laser tubes require advanced technology for production and are used in all hospital equipment for laser imaging and in laser cutting in different industries.

Inauguration of the production line makes Iran the third country with the technology to produce laser tubes. The United States and China are other countries which possess this hi-tech industry.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said in 2015 that the country's eye-catching progress in building different laser equipment promises a bright future for Iran's laser industry.
The nation has taken positive steps in producing disk, fiber and semiconductor lasers, Salehi said.
He said that laser could widely be used for demining of the lands as well as jamming the enemy radars.
Bright future is awaiting for Iran in laser sector, Salehi added.

 
TEHRAN (FNA)- An Iranian knowledge-based company has been able to produce high-quality laser and photonics equipment to stand among the five best manufacturers in the world.

Laser and photonics equipment have a variety of applications in different industries in the world.
Precise cuts in the automotive industry, steel industry as well as medical and dental fields are some of the applications of laser equipment produced by the Iranian knowledge-based company.

In recent years, after the US reimposed sanctions against Iran, restrictions turned into a bridge for self-sufficiency in the production of various equipment in laser industry.

After the Iranian researchers gained access to the technology, significant amounts of foreign currency was saved. The Alexandrite laser, for instance, is worth over $100,000 for a foreign model, but it is built domestically at the price of $50,000 to $60,000.
Iran in a ceremony in September unveiled a plant which mass-produces laser tubes with applications in industries and tools and medical equipment production.

During the ceremony held in the Northwestern city of Tabriz and participated by Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, 11 technological projects, including a plant to mass-produce laser tubes were unveiled.
In the first phase, the plant will produce 5,000 laser tubes per year. Laser tubes require advanced technology for production and are used in all hospital equipment for laser imaging and in laser cutting in different industries.

Inauguration of the production line makes Iran the third country with the technology to produce laser tubes. The United States and China are other countries which possess this hi-tech industry.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said in 2015 that the country's eye-catching progress in building different laser equipment promises a bright future for Iran's laser industry.
The nation has taken positive steps in producing disk, fiber and semiconductor lasers, Salehi said.
He said that laser could widely be used for demining of the lands as well as jamming the enemy radars.
Bright future is awaiting for Iran in laser sector, Salehi added.

That is great news...In a sense it is Iran's birth right to have a great Laser production industry...As I have mentioned several times before it was the Iranian researcher Dr. Javan from Bell labs who was one of the two researchers awarded for the invention of first Laser (1962 i think!).

Also remember that Laser enrichment of Uranium is a field Iran was working on and was banned to do any further work on that methode by .....you guessed it......JCPOA..lol
 
Iran has had Long history of using laser in Medical, Telecommunications, Scanning and Spectrometry Applications. Specifically in the field of Spectrometry and spectroradiometry, i have seen some of their products being used in Iranian universities.

Recently there was a report about the military application of laser in Iran's defense Sector. Hopefully martyr Fakhrizadeh's endeavor comes into fruition.
That is great news...In a sense it is Iran's birth right to have a great Laser production industry...As I have mentioned several times before it was the Iranian researcher Dr. Javan from Bell labs who was one of the two researchers awarded for the invention of first Laser (1962 i think!).

Also remember that Laser enrichment of Uranium is a field Iran was working on and was banned to do any further work on that methode by .....you guessed it......JCPOA..lol
We are in urgent need of a new nationalist president. Not a West loving clown to be honest.

There are several Iranian companies producing spectrophotometers and spectroradiometers making Iran involnurable to US sanctions in that field. In Medical Applications of laser Iran is One of the pioneer also.
 
Mass Production of Laser Cannons Starts in Iran - Defense news - Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran’s Defense Ministry has begun manufacturing air defense laser cannons, a deputy minister said.
www.en.iranphotonics.com

Iran Laser Market - Laser and Photonics Exhibition of Iran

Title The International Laser & Photonics Exhibition of Iran Title A great opportunityIran is a huge, varied and virgin market that provides a great opportunity for companies that are going to expand their business in untouched markets. Iranian market is growing day by day. There is a surge in...
Also remember that Laser enrichment of Uranium is a field Iran was working on and was banned to do any further work on that methode by .....you guessed it......JCPOA..lol
I always wondered what became of that; another thing to thank team zarif/rohani; clearly they are the discarded bastard children of sigheh women and anoosi demons...
 
anybody knows some designer and manufacturer of solid state laser transmitters in Iran,especially for 1535nm eye safe laser applications ?
 

