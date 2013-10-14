/ Register

Iranian Chill Thread

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by SOHEIL, Oct 14, 2013.

  1. Oct 14, 2013 #1
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    This thread is for our Iranian members who wants asks simple questions like "who's the guy in your avatar, which city do you live in, which team do you support". We can also talk about Iranian Cuisine, Culture, Tv shows, Domestic news.

    If you want to ask a off-topic question like the ones as i mentioned above while you are discussing in a specific topic, do it here by mentioning. Thus we won't be polluting our threads.

    For language; "We can use Persian but we'll also have to use English to inform other non-Persian members."
     
  2. Oct 14, 2013 #2
    rmi5

    rmi5 ELITE MEMBER

    @SOHEIL , Thanks for opening the thread. @Serpentine , can you please make the thread sticky? @turkish members , Thanks for the idea, actually we have used "Çay Bahçesi" thread idea for opening this thread.
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
  3. Oct 14, 2013 #3
    S.U.R.B.

    S.U.R.B. PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    How many types of &#1602;&#1607;&#1608;&#1607; do you guys have there in Iran?
    And which type is usually liked or commonly served?
     
  4. Oct 14, 2013 #4
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Agha joon - ghalion amadeh hast :partay:
     
  5. Oct 14, 2013 #5
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Who is your favorite actress ? :D
     
  6. Oct 14, 2013 #6
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Bah Bah Bah ... mibinam ke az khadamaate dodo dam nahaayate estefaade ro mibarid !!! [​IMG]
     
  7. Oct 14, 2013 #7
    rmi5

    rmi5 ELITE MEMBER

    Mahnaz Afsharhttps://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10152224417843696&set=a.497227118695.302848.49548463695&type=1&theater

    https://www.facebook.com/Official.Mahnaz.Afshar

    Leila Hatami
    https://www.facebook.com/Cinema4Peace

    I guess mostly French and Turkish types :)
     
  8. Oct 14, 2013 #8
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Dastet dard na kone [​IMG]
     
  9. Oct 14, 2013 #9
    Serpentine

    Serpentine INT'L MOD

    Ok guys, you can talk in English and Persian here, about whatever you want, but, only and only here.
    In any other place in this section, English language should be used, so I have to be more strict since warnings have not been enough. Do not use non-English language in any other thread. Also, do not insult anyone here, even in Persian, or I'll have to close the thread and issue infractions.
    Sorry for being too strict, but I have to follow the rules too. :P
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  10. Oct 14, 2013 #10
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Ino niga !!!

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    :lol:
     
  11. Oct 14, 2013 #11
    Esfand

    Esfand FULL MEMBER

    @SOHEIL Will Tractor Sazi win PGL this year?
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  12. Oct 14, 2013 #12
    rmi5

    rmi5 ELITE MEMBER

    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Oct 14, 2013 #13
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Tarlaan parvaaneh !!!

    fekr bad nakon baba !!! fekr kardi ax mano gf hast !?
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  14. Oct 14, 2013 #14
    rmi5

    rmi5 ELITE MEMBER

    Trakhtor is very good LOL btw, I like both Persepolis and Trakhtor :cheers:
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  15. Oct 14, 2013 #15
    rmi5

    rmi5 ELITE MEMBER

    LOL , are ye fekraayo shabih e hamin ;) don't you wanna date Emma anymore? ;) LOL
    nazaar in aksaa ra, Emma naaraahat mishe ;)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
