What's new

Iranian chief of staff Major General Baqeri arrives in Moscow, New military deal on the way

Aref

Aref

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 30, 2020
7
0
25
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
سرلشکر باقری: قراردادهای خرید تسلیحاتی در سفر به روسیه پیگیری می‌شود

سرلشکر باقری: قراردادهای خرید تسلیحاتی در سفر به روسیه پیگیری می‌شود- اخبار مجلس و دولت ایران - اخبار سیاسی تسنیم | Tasnim

رئیس ستاد کل نیروهای مسلح که به روسیه سفر کرده است، گفت: ما قراردادهای خرید تسلیحاتی بعد از خاتمه تحریم تسلیحاتی را با روسیه داریم که در این سفر در همه این موارد با طرف روسی صحبت خواهیم کرد.
tn.ai tn.ai
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,461
-5
12,109
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Dimensions and goals of General Bagheri's imminent visit to Moscow
Dimensions and goals of General Bagheri's imminent visit to Moscow
General Bagheri's imminent visit to Russia after his recent consultations in Pakistan, in addition to signaling the Islamic Republic's integration with its neighbors to achieve lasting stability and security in the region, is a warning to those seeking to destabilize the region to achieve its ambitious goals.
NOURNEWS - General "Mohammad Bagheri" Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to visit Moscow at the official invitation of General Sergey Shoygu, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to head a high-level military delegation to develop joint cooperation with Russia.
This trip is remarkable from several perspectives:
First; This visit, which took place at the official invitation of the Russian Minister of Defense, reflects Iran's valuable role and position in achieving regional stability and security, and the recognition of global powers on the need for Iran to play a role in regional and global equations.

In this context, Russia has repeatedly stated that no plan in the region will be completed without the presence and planning of the Islamic Republic.
Second; This trip can be considered as a continuation of the interactions between the two countries to increase and utilize the capacities of the two sides to strengthen each other's defense and military capabilities.

Since October last year, when UN Security Council Resolution 2231 ended the ban on arms sales, the Islamic Republic's indigenous capabilities and achievements in the construction and modernization of defense and military weapons have paved the way for many countries to engage in arms deals with Iran. One of the dimensions and goals of General Bagheri's visit to Moscow can be evaluated in the context of strengthening these interactions.

Third; As the holding of joint ground and naval exercises and the participation of the Iranian navy in the parade of the Russian Navy in St. Petersburg showed, this unified attitude has been created between the two countries that the solution to achieve stability and lasting security is in the form of interactions and convergence of neighbors.
Therefore, planning to strengthen this convergence as well as paving the way for holding joint bilateral and multilateral exercises with the presence of others and even members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization can be one of the dimensions of General Bagheri's visit to Russia.
Fourth; The special conditions of the region and the suspicious movements against the security of the region necessitate convergence between the neighbors in the political, economic and military spheres.

A look at the developments in the region, including in Afghanistan, the Caucasus and Syria, shows that some countries in the region, along with the United States and the Zionist regime, are seeking to engage the region in security and military crises.
In such circumstances, interaction between the countries of the region, including Iran and Russia, which always emphasize the establishment of stability and lasting security away from foreign interference, becomes essential.
Accordingly, General Bagheri's visit to Russia is a step towards countering the neighbors in the face of the current crises in the region, which extend from Afghanistan to the Caucasus and Syria.
This trip is a clear message to the crisis makers of the region and the United States and the Zionist regime that the countries of the region will not allow such activities and will deal with any crisis factor.

Fifth; The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the thirteenth government is based on the principle of looking at its neighbors, which takes place in political, economic and defense dimensions.
Permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Foreign Minister's periodic visits to Russia, Lebanon and Syria are a manifestation of this approach, which was complemented by defense diplomacy during General Bagheri's visit to Pakistan and Russia.
The point is that; General Bagheri's imminent visit to Russia after his recent consultations in Pakistan, in addition to signaling the Islamic Republic's integration with its neighbors to achieve lasting stability and security in the region, is a warning to those seeking to destabilize the region to achieve ambitious goals. They are themselves.

BY: Pooya Mirzaei
NOURNEWS
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,461
-5
12,109
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
General said one thing important, we will pursue the military contracts which were signed with Russia after UN lifting of arms ambargo on Iran.

I hope they pursue the Sukhoi deal which is the most important one.
 
T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
4,094
-13
6,836
Country
United States
Location
United States
Muhammed45 said:
Non Sense.
Click to expand...
TOR-M1 contract was because Russia took Iran’s money then refused to provide MIG-31 citing sanctions.

Last time Iran asked for SU-30/SU-35, Russia refused and offered SU-24reportedly.

Add that to history of failed or restructured arms contracts dating back to 1990s.

Seems people here think China and Russia are actually allies or even reliable business partners for Iran.

Turkey got S400 in less than a couple years. Egypt and UAE all have SU-30/35 type deals with Russians. Meanwhile Iran gets offered Soviet era junk.
 
T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
4,094
-13
6,836
Country
United States
Location
United States
Avicenna said:
Russia is sensitive to Israeli interests.
Click to expand...
Russia is just a sensitive b1tch at this point.

If it supplies Iran with SU-35 it pisses off:

Israelis,
Arabs,
Saudi Arabia cash cow,
EU,
US,
And now you can add Turkey/Azeribajian to the list

Now ask yourself for a few billion dollars does it make sense for Russia to piss off this many countries? Countries who buy much more Russian arms or have influence in geopolitics than a small Iranian arms contract could ever hope to have?

Russia only provides Iran with things it can mostly likely already produce.
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2016
5,231
3
8,504
Country
United States
Location
Bangladesh
TheImmortal said:
Russia is just a sensitive b1tch at this point.

If it supplies Iran with SU-35 it pisses off:

Israelis,
Arabs,
Saudi Arabia cash cow,
EU,
US,
And now you can add Turkey/Azeribajian to the list

Now ask yourself for a few billion dollars does it make sense for Russia to piss off this many countries? Countries who buy much more Russian arms or have influence in geopolitics than a small Iranian arms contract could ever hope to have?

Russia only provides Iran with things it can mostly likely already produce.
Click to expand...
This is the truth.

The question is what does Iran do?

It needs to replace its vintage US platforms eventually.

China?

Similar problems as you mentioned above.

I have no faith in indigenous Iranian programs.

What can Iran do?
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,224
-3
5,314
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
I agree, Russians are snakes. These are the same backstabbing folks that order the Syrians to stop engaging the Israeli jets over Syrian skies. Russia is safety guarantor of Israel.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,538
-23
1,092
Country
India
Location
India
TheImmortal said:
Russia is just a sensitive b1tch at this point.

If it supplies Iran with SU-35 it pisses off:

Israelis,
Arabs,
Saudi Arabia cash cow,
EU,
US,
And now you can add Turkey/Azeribajian to the list

Now ask yourself for a few billion dollars does it make sense for Russia to piss off this many countries? Countries who buy much more Russian arms or have influence in geopolitics than a small Iranian arms contract could ever hope to have?

Russia only provides Iran with things it can mostly likely already produce.
Click to expand...
Why don't Iran buy from EU countries like France?
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,224
-3
5,314
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
SuvarnaTeja said:
EU countries are the ones who gave you the nuclear deal. Am I not correct?
Click to expand...
Wrong
SuvarnaTeja said:
The better option seems to be China as you have a $400 Billion Oil deal with China and Chinese arms are comparable or better than what Russia could offer.
Click to expand...
China is not in a position to sell advanced arms to Iran. Everyone is terrified of the US sanctions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 1, Guests: 8)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom