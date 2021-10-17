Iranian chief of staff Lieutenant General Baqeri arrives in Moscow, New military deal on the way

General Bagheri's imminent visit to Russia after his recent consultations in Pakistan, in addition to signaling the Islamic Republic's integration with its neighbors to achieve lasting stability and security in the region, is a warning to those seeking to destabilize the region to achieve its ambitious goals.- General "Mohammad Bagheri" Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to visit Moscow at the official invitation of General Sergey Shoygu, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to head a high-level military delegation to develop joint cooperation with Russia.This trip is remarkable from several perspectives:First; This visit, which took place at the official invitation of the Russian Minister of Defense, reflects Iran's valuable role and position in achieving regional stability and security, and the recognition of global powers on the need for Iran to play a role in regional and global equations.In this context, Russia has repeatedly stated that no plan in the region will be completed without the presence and planning of the Islamic Republic.Second; This trip can be considered as a continuation of the interactions between the two countries to increase and utilize the capacities of the two sides to strengthen each other's defense and military capabilities.Since October last year, when UN Security Council Resolution 2231 ended the ban on arms sales, the Islamic Republic's indigenous capabilities and achievements in the construction and modernization of defense and military weapons have paved the way for many countries to engage in arms deals with Iran. One of the dimensions and goals of General Bagheri's visit to Moscow can be evaluated in the context of strengthening these interactions.Third; As the holding of joint ground and naval exercises and the participation of the Iranian navy in the parade of the Russian Navy in St. Petersburg showed, this unified attitude has been created between the two countries that the solution to achieve stability and lasting security is in the form of interactions and convergence of neighbors.Therefore, planning to strengthen this convergence as well as paving the way for holding joint bilateral and multilateral exercises with the presence of others and even members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization can be one of the dimensions of General Bagheri's visit to Russia.Fourth; The special conditions of the region and the suspicious movements against the security of the region necessitate convergence between the neighbors in the political, economic and military spheres.A look at the developments in the region, including in Afghanistan, the Caucasus and Syria, shows that some countries in the region, along with the United States and the Zionist regime, are seeking to engage the region in security and military crises.In such circumstances, interaction between the countries of the region, including Iran and Russia, which always emphasize the establishment of stability and lasting security away from foreign interference, becomes essential.Accordingly, General Bagheri's visit to Russia is a step towards countering the neighbors in the face of the current crises in the region, which extend from Afghanistan to the Caucasus and Syria.This trip is a clear message to the crisis makers of the region and the United States and the Zionist regime that the countries of the region will not allow such activities and will deal with any crisis factor.Fifth; The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the thirteenth government is based on the principle of looking at its neighbors, which takes place in political, economic and defense dimensions.Permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Foreign Minister's periodic visits to Russia, Lebanon and Syria are a manifestation of this approach, which was complemented by defense diplomacy during General Bagheri's visit to Pakistan and Russia.The point is that; General Bagheri's imminent visit to Russia after his recent consultations in Pakistan, in addition to signaling the Islamic Republic's integration with its neighbors to achieve lasting stability and security in the region, is a warning to those seeking to destabilize the region to achieve ambitious goals. They are themselves.BY: Pooya MirzaeiNOURNEWS