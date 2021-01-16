Iranian Chief of General Staff arrives in Pakistan

Islamabad, IRNA -- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a three-day visit to expand military and defense diplomacy.Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Defense attaché Colonel Mosatafa Qanbarpour and Lieutenant General Saqib Mehmood Malik Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan Army received the Iranian delegation at Nur Khan Air Base, Islamabad.General Bagheri leading a high-ranking military delegation is expected to meet with senior Pakistani political, military and security officials.He will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and other senior military officials during his stay in Islamabad.The Iranian delegation will also travel to Pakistani port city of Karachi to view Pakistani military and naval installations.It is pertinent to mention that the visit of high ranking Iranian military delegation would open a new chapter in military, defense and security ties between the two most important countries in the Islamic world, Iran and Pakistan.Political and military experts, evaluating the security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, consider the high-level visit of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces to Pakistan an important and effective.The visit expresses the joint resolve of the Iranian and Pakistani military officials to further enhance bilateral cooperation, developing security at the common borders, contributing to regional stability, including a common vision for peace and stability in Afghanistan, consulting on Islamic world issues and fight against terrorism.