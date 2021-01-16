What's new

Iranian Chief of General Staff arrives in Pakistan

Islamabad, IRNA -- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a three-day visit to expand military and defense diplomacy.
Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Defense attaché Colonel Mosatafa Qanbarpour and Lieutenant General Saqib Mehmood Malik Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan Army received the Iranian delegation at Nur Khan Air Base, Islamabad.
General Bagheri is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
General Bagheri leading a high-ranking military delegation is expected to meet with senior Pakistani political, military and security officials.
He will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and other senior military officials during his stay in Islamabad.
The Iranian delegation will also travel to Pakistani port city of Karachi to view Pakistani military and naval installations.
It is pertinent to mention that the visit of high ranking Iranian military delegation would open a new chapter in military, defense and security ties between the two most important countries in the Islamic world, Iran and Pakistan.
Political and military experts, evaluating the security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, consider the high-level visit of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces to Pakistan an important and effective.
The visit expresses the joint resolve of the Iranian and Pakistani military officials to further enhance bilateral cooperation, developing security at the common borders, contributing to regional stability, including a common vision for peace and stability in Afghanistan, consulting on Islamic world issues and fight against terrorism.
 
People on this board are so far away from ground reality. Iran has been Pakistan's strategic depth during the hard times of this country and military personnel of Pakistani armed forces didn't fotger this very fact.

Israeli words coming out of the mouth of Israeli appointees in Azerbaijan cannot cause strategic problems in the region but only helps the regional partners to come closer and solve the issues. I would take this as a positive development in the region.
 
Have to make enemies friends by finding common ground. Even those working against each others' interests can learn to cooperate. If we have complaints, so do they. Let us wish for better relations. This does not mean allowing or excusing subversive activities.

Otherwise, the US and Israel and others will sit back and laugh at the amazing fires of sectarianism that they've ignited in our part of the world. We fight and kill each other, and they say cheers over a nice glass of champagne.
 
Diplomatic engagements never hurt but Iran should walk the talk. They are harbouring Indian sponsored terrorists. They are allowing their land to be used by India. These are some hard facts which will not allow any progress. Kulbashan Yadav was operating via Chahbahar port.
 
Iran is Pakistan's neighbor and an Islamic country and thus holds huge importance for Pakistan. Both should have brotherly relations like we had pre Iranian revolution. Excellent relations are the way forward for both countries and InshaAllah, this visit of Iranian chief of staff will help in this.
 
Why is he not in uniform?
 
