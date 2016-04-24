/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Iranian cars ... Gonna buy if available?

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by SOHEIL, Apr 24, 2016.

  1. Apr 24, 2016 #1
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Hi ...

    Please express your opinion... Thanks !

    Saipa Hirkani :

    Note : conceptual design 2014

    IMG_20160424_153657.jpg IMG_20160424_153702.jpg IMG_20160424_153718.jpg IMG_20160424_153737.jpg
     
  2. Apr 24, 2016 #2
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Saipa SP-100 sedan

    IMG_20160424_153728.jpg IMG_20160424_153730.jpg
     
  3. Apr 24, 2016 #3
    Talwar e Pakistan

    Talwar e Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    They are better then Mehrans; so ofcourse a lot of people would buy in Pakistan if it was available.
     
  4. Apr 24, 2016 #4
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    IMG_20160424_155819.jpg
     
  5. Apr 24, 2016 #5
    Muhammad Omar

    Muhammad Omar ELITE MEMBER

    What's the car Price Specs..... Thanks
     
  6. Apr 24, 2016 #6
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    New dena:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    IMG_20160424_153750.jpg

    Before ( facelift )

    [​IMG]
     
  7. Apr 24, 2016 #7
    Jaanbaz

    Jaanbaz ELITE MEMBER

    Probably better then the junk assembled in Pakistan.
     
  8. Apr 24, 2016 #8
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Interior

    [​IMG]
     
  9. Apr 24, 2016 #9
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    does it have Traction Control + VSC :-)
     
  10. Apr 24, 2016 #10
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    frame looks thin = crash dummy test first plz. i want marauder 300,000 grand to buy.

    [​IMG]
     
  11. Apr 24, 2016 #11
    Abingdonboy

    Abingdonboy ELITE MEMBER

  12. Apr 24, 2016 #12
    haman10

    haman10 ELITE MEMBER

    You've got better options since you're a member of EU (or not) .

    in what world is this car ugly ?

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Engine : EF7 with 150hp (super charged)
    Max torque (Nm) 215@2200-4800 rpm(petrol/gas)

    Brakes : ABS with ventilated discs .

    ============================

    you're beauty standards are crappy mate .
     
  13. Apr 24, 2016 #13
    The SiLent crY

    The SiLent crY SENIOR MEMBER

  14. Apr 24, 2016 #14
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Lovely cars
     
  15. Apr 24, 2016 #15
    nvKyleBrown

    nvKyleBrown FULL MEMBER

    What cars can you get in your country?

    In the US, we generally cannot get third-world mfg'ed cars - it's basically US/Canada/Mexico, Western Europe, Japan, and Korea. There are very few if any Indian, Pakistani (didn't even know they mfg'ed), Eastern European cars. I mean very few in that there are more homemade/kit cars than those nationalities.

    China is selling some very cheap vehicles in the US, but they are generally the kind of thing that a park might use as a utility vehicle, not something you'd use to commute. China does contribute parts to both American, Asian and other mfgs though - my Ford Mustang has a Chinese transmission (and a Spanish engine, so the parts come from everywhere these days).

    Kit example, and something I wouldn't mind having :-)
    http://www.factoryfive.com/kits/mk4-roadster/
     
