Iranian cars ... Gonna buy if available?

Saipa Hirkani :
Note : conceptual design 2014
Saipa SP-100 sedan
They are better then Mehrans; so ofcourse a lot of people would buy in Pakistan if it was available.
What's the car Price Specs..... Thanks
New dena:
Before ( facelift )
Probably better then the junk assembled in Pakistan.
Interior
does it have Traction Control + VSC
frame looks thin = crash dummy test first plz. i want marauder 300,000 grand to buy.
Interesting designs indeed but quite modern.
How many cars does Iran prooduce annually today?
You've got better options since you're a member of EU (or not) .
in what world is this car ugly ?
Engine : EF7 with 150hp (super charged)
Max torque (Nm) 215@2200-4800 rpm(petrol/gas)
Brakes : ABS with ventilated discs .
you're beauty standards are crappy mate .
Lovely cars
What cars can you get in your country?
In the US, we generally cannot get third-world mfg'ed cars - it's basically US/Canada/Mexico, Western Europe, Japan, and Korea. There are very few if any Indian, Pakistani (didn't even know they mfg'ed), Eastern European cars. I mean very few in that there are more homemade/kit cars than those nationalities.
China is selling some very cheap vehicles in the US, but they are generally the kind of thing that a park might use as a utility vehicle, not something you'd use to commute. China does contribute parts to both American, Asian and other mfgs though - my Ford Mustang has a Chinese transmission (and a Spanish engine, so the parts come from everywhere these days).
Kit example, and something I wouldn't mind having
