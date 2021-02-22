What's new

Iranian border forces open fire on people at the border near Panjgur

arjunk

arjunk

Iran is no friend of Pakistan. In 1971, Iran was reportedly prepared to invade Balochistan after seeing the fall of East Pakistan. In the 1990s, Iran blocked the only succesful attempt at getting India sacntioned for its war crimes.

Iran has conducted terrorism inside Pakistan and openly fired at civillians ON CAMERA. This has gone on for too long. I say we allow the Americans and Israelis to put Iran down once and for all using our territory, as we did with the USSR. We can use their nuclear scientists as target practice for ISI agents too.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Can this thread be locked till news become clearer?

It is against forum rules to post threads based on tweets, FB post or reddit etc.

Thank You Bharwana
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Since when JuA terrorists have become civilians?

Let the Pakistani Irani agreement kick the Foreign backed terrorists in their back while Wahabis Burning here and there.
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

El Sidd said:
Can this thread be locked till news become clearer?

It is against forum rules to post threads based on tweets, FB post or reddit etc.

Thank You Bharwana
That's savage.
Indus Pakistan said:
stop peddling lies. Have some shame. Iran and Turkey were helping Pakistan, not the other way around.

@BATMAN party time for you. Invite all your sectarian zombies.
Pakistan is greatful and forever indebted to Iran for catching and handing KBY to us.
 
Z

zartosht

arjunk said:
Iran is no friend of Pakistan. In 1971, Iran was reportedly prepared to invade Balochistan after seeing the fall of East Pakistan. In the 1990s, Iran blocked the only succesful attempt at getting India sacntioned for its war crimes.

Iran has conducted terrorism inside Pakistan and openly fired at civillians ON CAMERA. This has gone on for too long. I say we allow the Americans and Israelis to put Iran down once and for all using our territory, as we did with the USSR. We can use their nuclear scientists as target practice for ISI agents too.
in 1971 Pakistani airforce planes were landing in Iranian territory for protection and free fuel... Something India could easily see as an act of war against it.

Iran was LITERALLY the only country that physically helped pakistan in that war. India offered Iran such a deal though according to rumours. an Iranian-Indian invasion where Iran gets its balochi lands stolen by the british back, and india annexes eastern pakistan. and Iran and India would theoretically share borders.

Iran never even entertained such a notion. Iran is also the only border country that recognizes the Full pakistani official territory. despite the fact that Iran has a stronger historicaly claims to pakistani lands then both india and afghanistan.

Remember this before you listen to wahabi propaganda
 
K

KaiserX

I have been saying this for years. Iran needs to be taught a lesson and Israel needs be recognized. IK is becoming closer and closer to becoming a gadaar. If he takes no action he is even worse that Nawaz. Atleast Nawaz appointed the likes of Raheel Shariff.
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

Since there is an issue with the term 'civilians' being used, i have edited it to People until further notice since there is no exact information on those fired upon except their nationalities and their jobs, if mods have more info or know a better title they can edit it accordingly.
 
arjunk

arjunk

Indus Pakistan said:
stop peddling lies. Have some shame. Iran and Turkey were helping Pakistan, not the other way around.

@BATMAN party time for you. Invite all your sectarian zombies.
If Iranian border forces killed 10 of your friends and family members I'm sure you'd change your mind, but I guess because these people are only pixels on a screen for you so It doesn't matter? Remember Jadhav? Where did he come from?

Iran has blocked countless anti India resolutions, and all they have done for Pakistan is empty words and sending terrorists like Jadhav across. Oh, and not too long ago they were also accusing Pakistan for an attack in their country shortly after India started their Pulwama drama.

I know this forum has a hard on for Iran but hear this: If a country has an ounce of dignity, it will not allow a massacre of its civillians like this to go unpunished.
Indus Pakistan said:
stop peddling lies
How Iran saved India – in 1994

Dubai: India-Iran relations are in the grip of a noticeable chill. Ties between the two going downhill became evident, for the first time, when India did not stand by Iran and abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a Canada-sponsored resolution against its human right violations...
www.milligazette.com
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

HAIDER said:
seems oil smugglers crossing raided
Iran should stop them before they reach Pakistani border. They allowed them to reach the border and then started indiscriminate firing?

Elements in Iran not friendly to CPEC pose a challenge much ignored by both China and Pakistan.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

El Sidd said:
Iran should stop them before they reach Pakistani border. They allowed them to reach the border and then started indiscriminate firing?

Elements in Iran not friendly to CPEC pose a challenge much ignored by both China and Pakistan.
Thats only source of income in this dried and barren land. These people need alternative legit source of income....
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

HAIDER said:
Thats only source of income in this dried and barren land. These people need alternative legit source of income....
The land is much greener and more fertile from where these smugglers originated in Iran.

Why is the oil development not as good as it is in other regions of Iran?

Pakistan has offered to build them bazaars on the border but I guess they don't want to pay tax to Iranian government.
 
