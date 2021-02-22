What's new

Iranian border forces open fire on civilians at the border near Panjgur

Iran is no friend of Pakistan. In 1971, Iran was reportedly prepared to invade Balochistan after seeing the fall of East Pakistan. In the 1990s, Iran blocked the only succesful attempt at getting India sacntioned for its war crimes.

Iran has conducted terrorism inside Pakistan and openly fired at civillians ON CAMERA. This has gone on for too long. I say we allow the Americans and Israelis to put Iran down once and for all using our territory, as we did with the USSR. We can use their nuclear scientists as target practice for ISI agents too.
 
