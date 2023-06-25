Iranian, Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for suspected links with Pak militants

Turkish national with 'ISI' links held on Tripura border | Agartala News - Times of India A Turkish citizen suspected to be involved in spying for Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI, was arrested from Ashwani border market area on the wester

AGARTALA: A Turkish citizen suspected to be involved in spying for Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI, was arrested from Ashwani border market area on the western outskirts of the city on Wednesday. He is being jointly interrogated by Tripura Police and intelligence agencies.Police detained thewhen they were suspiciously moving about in that area. The detainees were identified as Jakhub Yazdanbakhsh (63) of Neroientzami Karaj in Iran and Sahin Mondal (39) of Mirzapur in Bogra, Bangladesh. They were staying at a house in an undisclosed location in Agartala and reportedly had plans to cross over to Bangladesh.Police recovered mobile phones and some Indian documents such as PAN and Aadhaar cards from their possession, which appeared to be forged from Delhi. During verification, police have also found many photographs of Pakistan-based militant groups on their mobiles and some contacts.During interrogation, Jakhub claimed that he came to India a fortnight ago from Iran via Iraq, Turkey, Thailand and Nepal. His family stays in Iran. There he was involved in dates and dry fruits trade. Aiming to move to Europe for employment, he illegally crossed over to Iraq and prepared fake documents in Turkey. Thereafter, he was in Thailand for six to seven months.