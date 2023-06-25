Iranian, Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for suspected links with Pak militants

What's new

Agartala: A local court in Tripura on Thursday remanded an Iranian and a Bangladeshi national to five-day police custody after the police arrested them for their suspected links with Pakistani militants.

A senior police officer said that the police on Wednesday arrested Iranian Yakub Yazdanbakhsh and Bangladeshi national Shahin Mondal from the Aswani market area under Amatoli police station on the outskirts of Agartala.

The duo failed to show valid passports or travel documents to the police, who confiscated thier mobile phones.

The police found photos of Pakistani militant camps on the confiscated phones.

The Iranian man told the police that he first went to Thailand, then Nepal and came to India via Bangladesh illegally along with the Bangladeshi intruder.

“We are interrogating the duo and probing the matter with all seriousness,” the officer told IANS.

northeastlivetv.com

Tripura: Bangladeshi and Iranian nationals arrested with suspected links to Pak militants, sent to 5-day police custody | Northeast Live

They were arrested by Tripura Police on June 20 from the Ashwini Market area on the outskirts of Agartala near Bangladesh border
northeastlivetv.com northeastlivetv.com
 
Turkish national with suspected ISI link arrested in Tripura

AGARTALA: A Turkish citizen suspected to be involved in spying for Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI, was arrested from Ashwani border market area on the western outskirts of the city on Wednesday. He is being jointly interrogated by Tripura Police and intelligence agencies.

Police detained the Turkish citizen along with a Bangladeshi when they were suspiciously moving about in that area. The detainees were identified as Jakhub Yazdanbakhsh (63) of Neroientzami Karaj in Iran and Sahin Mondal (39) of Mirzapur in Bogra, Bangladesh. They were staying at a house in an undisclosed location in Agartala and reportedly had plans to cross over to Bangladesh.

Police recovered mobile phones and some Indian documents such as PAN and Aadhaar cards from their possession, which appeared to be forged from Delhi. During verification, police have also found many photographs of Pakistan-based militant groups on their mobiles and some contacts.

During interrogation, Jakhub claimed that he came to India a fortnight ago from Iran via Iraq, Turkey, Thailand and Nepal. His family stays in Iran. There he was involved in dates and dry fruits trade. Aiming to move to Europe for employment, he illegally crossed over to Iraq and prepared fake documents in Turkey. Thereafter, he was in Thailand for six to seven months.
m.timesofindia.com

Turkish national with 'ISI' links held on Tripura border | Agartala News - Times of India

A Turkish citizen suspected to be involved in spying for Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI, was arrested from Ashwani border market area on the wester
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
Tripura: 9 B’deshi, 4 Rohingyas held while moving to Delhi via Assam
1687724349457.png


Agartala, June 17: Tripura police on Friday nabbed nine Bangladesh nationals, including two children and four Rohingyas for illegally entering northeastern state.

The police official said, “The Bangladeshi and Rohingyas were detained at bordering Kailashahar in Unakoti district on Thursday night when they are moving to Karimganj in southern Assam in three vehicles”.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the three vehicles and three touts, who helped the foreign intruders to enter Tripura from Bangladesh were also arrested by the police.

According to report, the detainees intended to go to Delhi via Assam for livelihood.
hubnetwork.in

Tripura: 9 B’deshi, 4 Rohingyas held while moving to Delhi via Assam - Hub News

Agartala, June 17: Tripura police on Friday nabbed nine Bangladesh nationals, including two children and four Rohingyas for illegally entering northeastern state. The police official said, “The Bangladeshi and Rohingyas were detained at bordering Kailashahar in Unakoti district on Thursday night...
hubnetwork.in hubnetwork.in
 

