Iranian-backed militias held rocket attack on the Turkish military observation base near Bashika.

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
Turkey
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382439084774338567

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382432627374886920

"A rocket attack was carried out tonight to the Bashika (Gedu) base area in northern Iraq. One of the three rockets fired hit the base area, the other two inside the village. One of our brother-in-arms was martyred in the attack, and 1 child living in the village was seriously injured.

An Armed UAV deployed in the area and the necessary measures were taken immediately. We wish mercy from Allah to our hero martyr, our condolences and patience to his precious family and Turkish Armed Forces, and also urgent healing to our injured child."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382417778397822977

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382436882596904968

This mistake will not go unanswered. Iran should have warned its dogs about this. Iran-Turkey relations will be severely damaged due to the incident.
 
