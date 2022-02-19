What's new

Iranian Aviation Products..military and civilian

In the name of Parvardegar
I open this thread to document the Products that Iran produces in the field of Aviation and their status as we know todate. The thread is intended as a catalog of civilian and military, fixed wing or rotary wing products (drones not included). If you have interesting photos or videos please pitch in...(The thread will be populated as time allows)

I start the thread with Iran's most recent product: Iran's first indigenous light fighter jet.

Kowsar Fighter
  • Function: Light fighter
  • Status: limited production (one or two squadrons planned)
  • Construction: 98% Iranian components including.. Jet engines, Airframe (inspired by F5), Fully digital Avionics (flight and mission)...Ejection seat, Landing gear
Kowsar_5.jpg
Kowsar_3.jpg
Kowsar_7.jpg
Kowsar_9.jpg
Kowsar_6.jpg
Kowsar_8.jpg
Kowsar _4.jpg
kowsar_1.png


Yaseen Trainer
  • Function: Jet Trainer
  • Status: Flight tests and certification
  • Construction: All Iranian components including.. Jet engines, airframe, digital Avionics..Ejection seat, Landing gear
    Yaseen_3.jpg
    Yaseen_2.jpg
    Yaseen_1.png
Qaher 313
  • Function: Stealth Light fighter
  • Status: Technology demonstrator One prototype built..taxi trials done.
  • Construction: All Iranian components including.. Jet engines, Airframe , Fully digital Avionics (flight and mission)...Ejection seat, Landing gear
Q313_2.jpg
Q313_3.jpg
Q313-4.jpg
Q313_1.jpeg
 
Yasin Design make it more suitable for CAS roles but there is one small problem with it . while its the same size than Kowsar its around 1000kg heavier and that's a problem as both airplane have limited capacity to carry arms .
 
Iranian Hybrid eVTOL
  • Function: Civilian aircraft. A Privately funded project (SAMAD Aerospace) , Passenger carrier
  • Status: Prototype (2, 4 and 6 people) designed ,built and tested in Iran ..

The test model is a 2 person version and has a hybrid electric/gas turbine engine.

Video is in english and provides more info

1632655643443.png


1632655673023.png

 
IR-140
  • Function:Civilian Airliner 52 passenger
  • Status: 7 aircrafts built..Project abandoned due to Tech problems with the engine and Ukranian company departing Iran
  • Construction: Iranian assembled Antonove An-140
1645304240510.png

1645304619222.png
 
