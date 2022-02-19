Iranian Aviation Products..military and civilian

aryobarzan
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 17, 2019
- 2,528
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
In the name of Parvardegar
I open this thread to document the Products that Iran produces in the field of Aviation and their status as we know todate. The thread is intended as a catalog of civilian and military, fixed wing or rotary wing products (drones not included). If you have interesting photos or videos please pitch in...(The thread will be populated as time allows)
I start the thread with Iran's most recent product: Iran's first indigenous light fighter jet.
Kowsar Fighter
Yaseen Trainer
I open this thread to document the Products that Iran produces in the field of Aviation and their status as we know todate. The thread is intended as a catalog of civilian and military, fixed wing or rotary wing products (drones not included). If you have interesting photos or videos please pitch in...(The thread will be populated as time allows)
I start the thread with Iran's most recent product: Iran's first indigenous light fighter jet.
Kowsar Fighter
- Function: Light fighter
- Status: limited production (one or two squadrons planned)
- Construction: 98% Iranian components including.. Jet engines, Airframe (inspired by F5), Fully digital Avionics (flight and mission)...Ejection seat, Landing gear
Yaseen Trainer
- Function: Jet Trainer
- Status: Flight tests and certification
- Construction: All Iranian components including.. Jet engines, airframe, digital Avionics..Ejection seat, Landing gear