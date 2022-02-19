Iranian Aviation Products..military and civilian

In the name of Parvardegar

Kowsar Fighter

Function: Light fighter

Status: limited production (one or two squadrons planned)

Construction: 98% Iranian components including.. Jet engines, Airframe (inspired by F5), Fully digital Avionics (flight and mission)...Ejection seat, Landing gear

Yaseen Trainer

Function: Jet Trainer

Status: Flight tests and certification

Construction: All Iranian components including.. Jet engines, airframe, digital Avionics..Ejection seat, Landing gear

Kowsar development team last year.

I open this thread to document the Products that Iran produces in the field of Aviation and their status as we know todate. The thread is intended as a catalog of civilian and military, fixed wing or rotary wing products (drones not included). If you have interesting photos or videos please pitch in...I start the thread with Iran's most recent product: Iran's first indigenous light fighter jet.