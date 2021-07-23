unrequitted_love_suzy
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 13, 2020
- 350
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Once Friends, Now Rivals: The Iranian Athletes Facing Off Under Different Flags at the 2020 Tokyo Games
2016 Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh will compete as a refugee athlete against her long-time friend Nahid Kiyani of Iran
time.com
Iran’s departed athletes
Over the past few years Iran has lost over a dozen of its superstars, young sportsmen and women who have taken refuge around the world. Some have been granted citizenship by countries like Azerbaijan and Mongolia, while others continue to live as refugees awaiting their residency in Europe and Canada. Alizadeh, her fellow fighter Dina Pouryounes, canoeist Saeid Fazoula and karateka Hamoon Derafshipur have been granted spots on the IOC refugee team. The latter, the 2018 world karate champion, left Iran for Canada after his request that his wife, the former captain of Iran’s national karate team, be his coach was declined.