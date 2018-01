The reason they say that about sepah is because they feel like their is not free market economy in Iran and sepah is incontrol of basically every major industry therefore their is not competition that spurs growth. They have brilliant engineers and equipment but Iran has sort of morphed into the Soviet Union in terms of one entity runs all industries, thats not good. Sepah should get their revenue from a few industries and from government budgeting. I'm not saying weaken sepah, just that maybe the government should be giving them $$ so they don't have to dominate the economy.

Click to expand...