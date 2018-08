Iran’s Army Ground Force on Monday unveiled a series of homegrown military equipment, including a transportation drone.In an event in Tehran, the Army Ground force exhibited the latest products developed in cooperation with the local knowledge-based companies.A highlight of the exhibition was an octocopter, dubbed Hod Hod (Hoopoe), with a flight range of 100 kilometers, flight endurance of four hours and capable of carrying cargoes.The other products put on display in the event included a fireproof, waterproof and anti-shock ammunition box which can withstand temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees Celsius for 3 hours, as well as a command and control system for telecommunication networks.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.