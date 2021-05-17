Iranian army signed a strategic deal for recieving 1000 new drones

Total Destruction said: If only Egypt can get the tech of the Iranian drones .. that's what's missing now. Click to expand...

We will gladly make military deals with Egypt after the Egyptian government takes an independent stance with regard to the US bullying and dictates and restores her ties with Iran. But I don't see how we can make deals with Egypt when the two countries don't have diplomatic ties to begin with.Morsi welcomed the idea of restoring our ties, but it didn't happen during his time.