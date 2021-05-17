Iranian army signed a strategic deal for recieving 1000 new drones

Today Iran's defense minister gen Hatami and chief commander of army gen. Mousavi signed a strategic deal for enhancing the drone power and the equipment installed on them within the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran. based on this deal, in the first phase, 1000 new drones will be delivered to army in a short period of time.
توافق وزارت دفاع و ارتش برای تولید و تحویل هزار فروند پهپاد پیشرفته
توافقنامه راهبردی توسعه و ارتقای توان پهپادی ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران توسط فرمانده کل ارتش و وزیر دفاع و پشتیبانی نیروهای مسلح در ستاد فرماندهی ارتش امضا شد.
www.mashreghnews.ir