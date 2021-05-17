What's new

Iranian army signed a strategic deal for recieving 1000 new drones

Today Iran's defense minister gen Hatami and chief commander of army gen. Mousavi signed a strategic deal for enhancing the drone power and the equipment installed on them within the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran. based on this deal, in the first phase, 1000 new drones will be delivered to army in a short period of time.​

www.mashreghnews.ir

توافق وزارت دفاع و ارتش برای تولید و تحویل هزار فروند پهپاد پیشرفته

توافقنامه راهبردی توسعه و ارتقای توان پهپادی ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران توسط فرمانده کل ارتش و وزیر دفاع و پشتیبانی نیروهای مسلح در ستاد فرماندهی ارتش امضا شد.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
If only Egypt can get the tech of the Iranian drones .. that's what's missing now.
We will gladly make military deals with Egypt after the Egyptian government takes an independent stance with regard to the US bullying and dictates and restores her ties with Iran. But I don't see how we can make deals with Egypt when the two countries don't have diplomatic ties to begin with.
Morsi welcomed the idea of restoring our ties, but it didn't happen during his time.
 
