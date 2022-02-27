What's new

Iranian army air force commander travels to Pakistan

Iranian army air force commander travels to Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has arrived in the Pakistani capital for bilateral talks.
Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi arrived in Islamabad to meet with the Pakistani military and political officials on Sunday.
During a four-day visit, the Iranian army air force commander will meet with his Pakistani counterpart Zaheer Ahmad Babar and Pakistan's Defense Minister Zubaida Jalal.
Consultations on the development of bilateral military cooperation, especially in the field of education, science and exchange of experiences in the field of technology, have been announced as the focus of his trip.
Iranian army air force commander travels to Pakistan

Joint military exercises and potential of technical cooperation on the table.
 
Iran and Pakistan have to cooperate on developing a Turbofan engine. That's the need of hour. Iran has mastered light Turbojet hence heavy Turbojet also accessible.

Pakistan can completely make its JF fighter a homemade stuff with a trustworthy engine. Even if the engine was inferior to its chinese Russian or western versions, still a valuable asset at war times when no one cares about the other.

The world is going into chaos, Stick together guys!
 

