Iranian army air force commander travels to Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has arrived in the Pakistani capital for bilateral talks.Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi arrived in Islamabad to meet with the Pakistani military and political officials on Sunday.During a four-day visit, the Iranian army air force commander will meet with his Pakistani counterpart Zaheer Ahmad Babar and Pakistan's Defense Minister Zubaida Jalal.Consultations on the development of bilateral military cooperation, especially in the field of education, science and exchange of experiences in the field of technology, have been announced as the focus of his trip.KI/IRIB