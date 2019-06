So , i don't know why but i just got a feeling and i searched Iranian airforce and their inventory , dudes you seriously are in a whole lot of sh*t and this is what you have , all out dated fighters except mig 29 , transport aircraft inventory is good ... look i'm not mocking or anything but seriously look at this , correct me if i'm wrong and tell me if this is total Iranian air power ....SOURCE : https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_Republic_of_Iran_Air_Force