  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Iranian Air Defense Systems

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by twilight, May 19, 2013.

  May 19, 2013 #1
    twilight

    twilight FULL MEMBER

    The production line of the new system, Herz (Protector) 9, will be inaugurated in a special ceremony attended by the country's Defense Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi tomorrow.

    Last Tuesday, the Iranian defense ministry announced that Iran plans to unveil five new defensive achievements in coming days.

    Also, a senior Iranian military commander announced last month that the country would unveil a home-made long-range air-defense missile system similar to the Russian S-300 in the near future.

    "This system, dubbed as Bavar (belief) 373, is being developed in the country and will be officially unveiled soon," Lieutenant Commander of the Iranian Army's Self-Sufficiency Jihad Rear Admiral Farhad Amiri said.

    He noted that Bavar-373 missile defense system has reached the production stage and its subsystems have been already tested.

    Earlier this year, senior military officials announced that Iran was testing the subsystems of Bavar 373 missile defense system.

    Commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Farzad Esmayeeli said then that "laboratory tests are underway on subsystems of the long-range Bavar 373 air-defense system".

    The Iranian Armed Forces have recently test-fired different types of newly-developed missiles and torpedoes and tested a large number of its home-made weapons, tools and equipments, including submarines, military ships, artillery, choppers, aircraft, UAVs and air defense and electronic systems, during massive military drills.

    Defense analysts and military observers say that Iran's wargames and its advancements in weapons production have proved as a deterrent factor, specially at a time of heightened threats by the US.

    Fars News Agency :: Iran to Start Mass-Production of New Air Defense System Tomorrow
     
  May 20, 2013 #2
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Great news ... Bad news for Russians !!!
     
  May 20, 2013 #3
    mohsen

    mohsen SENIOR MEMBER

    actually bad news for both Russian and Americans.
    also that near future most probably will be in 2014.
     
  May 20, 2013 #4
    ResurgentIran

    ResurgentIran SENIOR MEMBER

    We should deliver our most advanced air defence systems to both Syria and Hezbollah.
    That would really limit Israeli adventurism.

    And to protect ourselves, just mass produce those systems and place it in every corner of the country, not to mention in Abu Musa and Tunb Islands. That would limit American adventurism.
     
  May 20, 2013 #5
    500

    500 ELITE MEMBER

    I wonder what it will be:

    1) Repainted S-200?
    2) Repainted Hawk?
    3) Oil Drums?
    4) Plastic toy like Qaher-313?
     
  May 20, 2013 #6
    Feyen

    Feyen FULL MEMBER

    all those systems (s-200 and hawk) have been upgraded by iran...
     
  May 20, 2013 #7
    Oublious

    Oublious SENIOR MEMBER

    this is a weird news. more likely a propaganda ahahah... read this part:

    The Iranian Armed Forces have recently test-fired different types of newly-developed missiles and torpedoes and tested a large number of its home-made weapons, tools and equipments, including submarines, military ships, artillery, choppers, aircraft, UAVs and air defense and electronic systems, during massive military drills.

    what achievement ahahah...
     
  May 20, 2013 #8
    Archdemon

    Archdemon SENIOR MEMBER

    If Russian systems didn&#8217;t limit Israel, Iranian will? :omghaha:
     
  May 20, 2013 #9
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    You said the same thing about RAAD before test ...

    Sadly you made that mistake another time ...

    Because just an expert can see the differences not a biologist fan boy ...

    This is going to be a sad news for you too ...

    Because you can't troll this time ... :D
     
  May 20, 2013 #10
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Russians cant stop RQ-170 drone to entering their airspace but Iranians can down it in one piece ...

    Just start another war against Hezbollah ...
     
  May 20, 2013 #11
    500

    500 ELITE MEMBER

    RAAD = Russian Buk missiles packed on airport fire truck.

    [​IMG]

    +

    [​IMG]

    =

    [​IMG]
     
  May 20, 2013 #12
    kollang

    kollang SENIOR MEMBER

    this again?why ahahahah instead of hahahaha?are you getting ****ed?

    stop trolling.we have seen the vid of the test.
     
  May 20, 2013 #13
    mohsen

    mohsen SENIOR MEMBER

    he can't stop trolling, he feels humiliated with their big joke Iron dump, 5% hit chance:lol:
     
  May 20, 2013 #14
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Did you ever compare Taaer-2 missiles with Buk M2 !?

    I mean like experts not fanboys !!!

    This is first ... But second :

    If Israeli leaders & Comonders have the same Idea as you ...

    That responses all of the questions about their failed wars in the region ...

    At the end , nobody expecting bravo from an Israeli former MBT rider/biologist ...
     
  May 20, 2013 #15
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    We call such a kids multitask girls ...

    They can **** & post at the same time ... Actually it doesn't have good effects on their posts !!!
     
