Iranian air defense exercises, protection of nuclear facilities.

The Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held joint air defense exercises throughout Iran. The purpose of the exercises was to assess the effectiveness and readiness of the air defense systems of the armed forces. Scenario of air defense exercises, reflection of a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. During the exercises, the latest medium-range air defense systems Khordad 15, Khordad 3 and Majid air defense systems were tested. According to Second Brigadier General Amir Abbas Farajpour, Iranian troops conducted a simulated attack by cruise missiles and UAVs. The results of the exercises were not reported, judging by the video, Iran has a well-developed system of underground bases not only for aircraft, but also for air defense systems.