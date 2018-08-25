Iranian 94kg Weightlifter Breaks Oldest Weightlifting WR!

Sohrab Moradi won gold in the 94kg category of the Asian Games weightlifting today. Moradi has established himself as a dominant force in the 94kg division after winning gold in Rio 2016 and gold again at the 2017 world championships. In this time, he has broken the C+J world record (at worlds last year with a 233kg c+j) and the total world record (also at worlds last year with a 410kg total). The only record at 94kg that had thus far eluded him was the snatch record of 188kg - a record set by the legendary Greek weightlifter Kakhiashvili in 1999. That record was the oldest-standing world record in weightlifting - until it was broken today by Sohrab Moradi. Moradi had previously posted training videos lifting 194kg, so this was not unexpected and Moradi looks on track to beat his own records in the 2018 world championships (in November). Moradi now owns the total set of world records at 94kg - snatch, C+J, and total! For now though, here's a video of the new world record 189kg snatch: