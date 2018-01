I believe that Iran is still bitter from the fact that Saudi Arabia funded Iraq through its war with them in the 80s. A few Saudi social media endorsements should be enough a proof for Iranian media to use in this case.

If Iran dodnt meddle with GCC affairs and support Assad, and also open an embassy in SA and USA, it still would not be sufficient for America to ease its stance on Iran. This is because they dared to become completely independent from Americans in their nuclear programme and missile programme. And their Hezbollah creates a noise around Israel's neck, just as those dolphin-class subs lurking just off the Iranian coast are a noise around Iran's. The fact that Iran decided to undermine Israel's hegemony in the politics and military matters of the area is what prompts the US to treat Iran so harshly.

But when Israel's home, either Iran will become America's bff in the region or it is a smouldering heap of radioactive waste. I hope it is the former.

