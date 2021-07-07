What's new

Irani militias in Iraq attack Iraqi army convoy

No nationalist would attack his own army, only a cuck would serve Persians by attacking their own army bases. These are the degenerate Iraqis which need to be dealt with.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412807068030062592

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412806297486086151
It's quite a joke that the army used to shoot these militias in 2007 in Sadr city, and today is letting this happen. There's only one way to deal with Iran, the way of the 80s.

Iraq's Shias need to learn.
@Falcon29

Take a look at these cucks, fighting for Iran against their own army lol.
Al Asad airbase has over 90% Iraqi army personnel.
 
Titanium100 said:
Can somebody get hold of @SalarHaqq so i can make sense of all this why Dariush's galactic forces is attacking Iraqi army oh wait they are together
Iran has always been Iraq's enemy, these Iranians here think Iraqis like them and that i'm a baathist.
Theres no solution but to wage war against the militias, if Qaani comes again he needs to be sent to Soleimani.

As I said numerous times before, Saddam did not kill enough Iraqis. If you ever see an Iraqi crying that his brother/cousin got put in a mass grave by Saddam, tell him he deserved it. It's these militia types that were killed by Saddam.

By the time we remove the Fars from Iraq, every Iraqi will worship Saddam.
 
Hey bro I assume you are Iraqi.
I just wanted to ask how is ISIS doing in Iraq. Is it dangerous enough and how much manpower does it have?
 
Sifar zero said:
Hey bro I assume you are Iraqi.
I just wanted to ask how is ISIS doing in Iraq. Is it dangerous enough and how much manpower does it have?
Yes I am

ISIS is doomed and back to 2011 levels of intensity, if our Irani retards focused on ISIS instead it would've helped.
Aramagedon said:
The vast majority of Iraqi are Shia, They won't worship saddam's dick.
They do after they experienced Persian filth LOL, all those soldiers in the video are most likely Shia.
 
Dariush the Great said:
Camel jan. Put down all the hate for now. What should Iraq do to achieve a solution? Without violence.
Al-Maliki, despite being an Iranian used to deal with rogue militias in 2007/8. That's a first.

The second is to set the Iranian embassy on fire, escalation is a good thing. The worse, the better. This is not based on hatred, but on the fact that change will occur. If Iran invades Iraq, that would even be better.
 
Thank you for your contribution.
 
camelguy said:
A result of an Iranian led Iraq, not surprised.
How long did it take you to capture a hill of sand in the 80s from actual Iraq.

Saddam Hossein is the holy Imam of our land.
He caused death of millions Iraqis.
camelguy said:
Yes I am

ISIS is doomed and back to 2011 levels of intensity, if our Irani retards focused on ISIS instead it would've helped.


They do after they experienced Persian filth LOL, all those soldiers in the video are most likely Shia.
ISIL captured 2/3 of your country within weeks and your army ran away like poor sluts..

It was Iran that created these militants in Syria & Iraq to battle ISIL.
 
