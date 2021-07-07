Irani militias in Iraq attack Iraqi army convoy

No nationalist would attack his own army, only a cuck would serve Persians by attacking their own army bases. These are the degenerate Iraqis which need to be dealt with.
Iraq's Shias need to learn.
@Falcon29
Take a look at these cucks, fighting for Iran against their own army lol.
Al Asad airbase has over 90% Iraqi army personnel.
