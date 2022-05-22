What's new

Irani IRGC colonel assassinated

A colonel in Iran's IRGC, Hassan Sayad Khodayari assassinated in Tehran. This is the most high profile assassination of an IRGC member after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, & a nuclear scientist, Mohsin Fakhrizadeh in 2020.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot him five times outside his home. Iran's security forces claim they have arrested the perpetrators. #Iran

ahaider97 said:
Time to bomb Iraq again.
Why? Iraq

Your Iran has become playground to foreign agencies as much Iranians denial here

Israeli pick of your scientist easily or attack your labs. Recruits your own people for spying on you

You have let Indians in deliberately to cause trouble for your neighbour Pakistan

And on top, it’s bloody obvious you shelter the BLA terrorists. Recent assignation of them by ISI, confirmed what we all new already

Clean up your mess and stop painting fingers
 
If it's Israelis, then at least one of them should write his will too. assassinating a random officer in front of his home isn't a big challenge.
 

