Irani IRGC colonel assassinated

A colonel in Iran's IRGC, Hassan Sayad Khodayari assassinated in Tehran. This is the most high profile assassination of an IRGC member after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, & a nuclear scientist, Mohsin Fakhrizadeh in 2020.
Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot him five times outside his home. Iran's security forces claim they have arrested the perpetrators. #Iran
