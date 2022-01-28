What's new

Irani Espionage Network BUSTED in Karachi

But but but Iran says "Marg bar Amreeka" and "Marg bar Israel" everyday of the year

They can't do anything wrong against Pakistan or any muslim country
 
jus_chillin said:
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has busted an Iranian espionage network in Karachi. 13 people from Swiss money exchange company have been arrested who were working for Iran's intelligence agency.

Group was involved in sending money to their network in Pakistan. They were also responsible for providing finances to militant groups in Balochistan. More arrests are expected.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486980177129504768

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486980179759349765
Being attacked from both external and internal forces. Allah protect us
 
