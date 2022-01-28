Irani Espionage Network BUSTED in Karachi

jus_chillin
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has busted an Iranian espionage network in Karachi. 13 people from Swiss money exchange company have been arrested who were working for Iran's intelligence agency.
Group was involved in sending money to their network in Pakistan. They were also responsible for providing finances to militant groups in Balochistan. More arrests are expected.
