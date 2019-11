Iran official says Tehran is working on prototype centrifuge that's 50 times faster than those allowed by nuclear deal



Speaking to state TV, Salehi said Tehran is now operating 60 IR-6 advanced centrifuges -- twice as many as before. Such a centrifuge, an IR-6, can produce enriched uranium 10 times as fast as the first-generation IR-1s allowed under the accord.



The nuclear deal limited Iran to using only 5,060 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges to enrich uranium by rapidly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas.



Salehi also announced that scientists were working on a prototype he called the IR-9, which worked 50-times faster than the IR-1.